Churches now experiencing new normal for their congregations

The Rev. Michael Beck has a message to those expecting a return to “normal church” once the COVID-19 crisis subsides.
It may not be so easy.
“I work with a lot of clergy nationwide, and I’m always hearing about when things get back to normal,” said the Wildwood United Methodist Church pastor, who serves as Director of Remissioning for the missionary movement Fresh Expressions U.S. “I just don’t see that happening in our lifetime.”
For Beck, COVID-19 is an opportunity to take a hard look at how churches nationwide are trying to engage congregants and the community.
“Church has been in decline nationwide over the last
50 years in terms of attendance and being an important part of people’s lives,” he said. “The Villages is an anomaly when it comes to that trend, but that doesn’t mean we should avoid change here as well.”
For Beck and Wildwood UMC, that means exploring the virtual world with in-person services suspended indefinitely. This includes weekly “Underground Seminary” classes on Facebook Live and Zoom where attendees get a taste of what students in seminary school learn, and “Supper Table Church,” a weekly offering where church members and others have dinner and hold worship virtually.
Beck says the church is seeing early success with its virtual offerings, and will consider moving some programs to the digital-only realm, even when stay-at-home orders are lifted.
“One program that may go digital-only is our ‘Yoga Church’ initiative,” he said. “Yoga Church combines a devotional with yoga, and airs Fridays on the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages.”
Wildwood UMC also saw virtual success with its Easter worship, where 100 people shared their reflections on why Jesus’ resurrection is important to them. Beck said more than 2,000 people watched the service on Facebook Live.
Wildwood UMC’s digital-focused philosophy is spreading to other area churches, regardless of denomination. At Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Wildwood, Pastor Don Erickson said people from all over the country have been watching the church’s services and devotionals online. And, to the best of his knowledge, most of these out-of-town viewers have no local connection to Rock of Ages Lutheran.
“The reach has been amazing to me,” Erickson said. “I feel like I can’t stop doing this now. I’ve always thrived on work, and finding out that there are people watching and reacting positively to these messages inspires me to do more.”
“You’d be amazed at how many people around the country and the world are being affected by our ministry for good and for God’s glory,” said George Prinzing, senior pastor for Tri County Baptist Church in Lady Lake. “No matter the situation, we must continue to share the church’s videos, sermons and devotionals to our friends, family, neighbors and others.”
But for Beck, embracing digital also means bridging the generation gap and connecting Wildwood UMC’s younger and older members.
“Younger congregants grew up on screens and get most of their connectivity through it,” the pastor said. “But some of our older congregants don’t know how to find Facebook or YouTube. They may not have a smartphone.”
This has allowed Wildwood UMC to establish phone banks where the church’s younger and older members work together to bridge the gap. For younger people, that means teaching older congregants how to use social media and watch worship online. And for older members, they have an opportunity to talk about their lives and provide wisdom to the younger generation.
Beck even noted that a few older congregants are even teaching what some may call long-lost arts for today’s young people — writing letters, making phone calls and creating and sending care packages to family, friends and neighbors.
“It’s a beautiful thing to see young and old working together,” Beck said. “It brings a whole new look at technology and the good it can bring. It’s getting people connected.”
But once stay-at-home orders are lifted and people slowly resume some kind of normalcy, will those connections remain strong? That’s a question Beck is still contemplating.
“There are no sports or concerts happening right now, and attending church virtually is one of the few public events going on at the moment,” he notes. “But can you judge success based on a three-second view on Facebook? Do those who found the church while stuck at home stay with it when they finally leave the house and resume their lives?”
For Beck, some may find it hard to step foot in church again for some time due to social distancing, so now is the time for churches to find ways to continue to be important facets of people’s lives.
“Is COVID-19 going to cycle or resurface? I don’t have the answer to that,” he said. “Embracing digital reality and finding ways to be church in the middle of it is important right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.