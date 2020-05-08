Cat-loving neighborhood riddler has been striking early every day

It’s a good thing Daisy Hodges is an early riser.
Before neighbors walk and ride their bikes past her home, the retired registered nurse tiptoes around in the morning dew, arranging props for the riddle of the day.
She arranges items her yard, and people guess what the daily setups mean.
News of her fun way to get people thinking has traveled from nearby neighbors to friends who don’t live in her neighborhood. And to make sure they don’t miss out on the fun, Hodges sends out emails of her daily photos to include everyone.
“I don’t have anything else to do,” she said of the time she spends thinking up an idea and gathering props to create the crafty mind puzzles.
A few weeks ago, while thinking about how she might help people be more lighthearted, Hodges said her eyes scanned 40 or more pieces of cat-related knick-knacks decorating her feline-friendly home in the Village of Buttonwood.
Stacks of supplies for her hobby as a passionate scrapbooker were in easy view. She also happens to be a hardcore trivia player.
It wasn’t long before Hodges had a plan.
She decided to mix her interests and use her hobby materials in a completely different way to entertain others and lift their spirits.
Directly across the street, Ellen Karasik has a perfect view of the daily changing yard art as well as neighbors’ smiles and laughter. She’s not one bit surprised at how much happiness Hodges has stirred up on the street.
“Daisy is very smart, creative and whimsical,” Karasik said.
With two cats of her own and a lengthy history of fostering cats and even bottle-feeding litters of kittens when necessary, Hodges decided to make the daily riddles somehow pertain to cats.
Once, the riddle was “raining cats and dogs.” Another time, the guesses were plentiful for ”Nine lives.”
Lately though, she has decided to change things up.
The new theme is all about movie titles.
“Every day, she comes up with something new,” said Vivienne Findley, another neighbor on the street. “Daisy has a great imagination.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.