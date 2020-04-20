Cat crazy Villagers comes to the rescue of cat owner

Ed Christy just knew his cat wasn’t acting like herself.
Possum showed signs of lethargy last month, mostly lying around while the other pets around her were active and lively. But on a strict social-security budget, Christy didn’t know if he could afford to take her to the vet.
“I needed to take her to the vet so I could figure out what to do to make sure she has a good life,” Christy said.
Since he knew a medical visit for the six-year-old grey calico would be costly, he called YOUR Humane Society SPCA to seek advice. That lead him to the Cat Crazy Villagers — a Villages club that has a medical fund set up to help people like Christy.
At its October yard sale, Cat Crazy Villagers raised nearly $2,400 for the medical fund designed to help people in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties who need financial assistance to secure medical attention for their cats. Knowing about the fund, YOUR HS/SPCA alerted Marlene Girouard, the president of Cat Crazy Villagers club, to explain Christy’s situation.
Girouard called Christy to hear more details and explain the objective of Cat Crazy Villagers, which is to help the welfare of cats.
“I am happy to help anyone with their kitty,” Girouard said. “When I talked with him, I knew he loved this kitty and was concerned and that this was the right thing to do. All of our members, they have a passion for helping kitties.”
Christy, who lives in Webster, Florida, took Possum to the vet. The club covered the $99 bill.
After being treated for an ear infection, getting updated on her vaccinations and eating low-calorie food, “she’s ok now,” Christy said.
“It was a relief because she needed (to be taken) care of, and I can’t afford it,” he said. “The cat needed more attention than I could afford to give her.”
The club’s first yard sale to supplement the fund was Girouard’s idea. The group hopes to arrange another one and make it an annual event.
For others who need financial assistance for a cat’s medical needs, they can call Girouard at 603-568-0250 for more information.
Girouard discusses individual cases with the club.
“I bring it before the board and ask ‘What do you think?’” she said. “They always say yes. Everybody wants to help a cat. We’re going to help all cats and do as much as we can.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.