Cardio driveway drumming to stay active

Cindy Duncan didn’t like the idea of not staying active through quarantine, so she took her Cardio Drumming class outdoors.
Duncan, of the Village of Glenbrook, is the instructor of Cardio Drumming, a workout class that involves striking drum sticks against large exercise balls for strength training.
Duncan asked her class of drummers if they would be interested in hosting driveway classes where a small group could workout together while standing 6 feet apart.
Several people were interested and soon Duncan was filling her early mornings and late evenings with classes.
“I didn’t think people would be so into the idea but everyone was really interested,” Duncan said. “I have classes scheduled at least a week in advance.”
Duncan said she’s happy to be able to offer the class again, even if it isn’t the normal class everyone is used to.
Mary Pugh, of the Village of Osceola Hills, hosted her first driveway class on May 19, and is hosting a second one on June 2. Pugh asked her neighbors if she could borrow their driveways for the class, and used the two driveways on either side of her own to ensure everyone had enough space.
“It felt so great; it was almost like regular class,” she said. “Cindy played all the old songs and routines, and threw in some new ones she came across during quarantine.”
Pugh said she can host about 30 people at her class with 10 people per driveway.
“We all have our regular friends we see in class but I met new people from class last week,” she said. “It’s cool that we can still make new friends during this time.”
Sometimes Duncan is joined by her “drumettes,” — drummers who stand behind Duncan on stage during normal classes and help demonstrate
the moves.
Jaclyn Zenger, of the Village of Collier, said she’s been doing Cardio Drumming with Duncan since she started the class at Bridgeport Recreation Center years ago.
“We knew each other from a hula hoop class,” she said. “I joined Cindy on the stage for hula, and when she started Cardio Drumming she asked me to join her on stage for that class, too.”
Zenger has participated in about six outdoor classes so far, and she’s glad to be active again. “I have really missed working out,” she said. “I miss being with all the people we had in our class.” Zenger knows the driveway workouts aren’t the same as regular class but they make her feel a lot better physically as well as mentally.
“You don’t realize how much of a change you feel after getting to see people face to face,” she said.
Duncan plans on continuing driveway classes for as long as the weather stays tolerable.
“We’ve pushed some of the morning classes a little earlier because it gets hot faster,” she said. “I’m not sure we’ll be able to do classes in July and August but I’m hoping we can workout indoors by then.”
Duncan went from doing class twice a week to sometimes twice a day every day to accommodate smaller “class” sizes. “I’m a little more tired at the end of the day but seeing everyone have fun is worth it.
