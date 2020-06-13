Can’t stop the music or the musicians playing it

Hugh Wicks recently found a quote that best describes what the local concert bands have been doing throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
“‘Since the shutdown, we have not been innovating, we have been adapting,’” said Wicks, director of The Villages Hometown Band. “We’re finding new ways to make music together in ways we can participate and can share our creativity with others.”
That adaptation comes in the form of weekly virtual rehearsals through the use of Zoom, which members have been doing since March.
“It was so people could keep up playing, and have some semblance of normalcy,” said Jean Butler, director of The Villages Concert Band. “People feel like they’re still connected.”
During a recent rehearsal, more than 50 people joined the meeting to play, with a few joining in from around the country.
“It’s great to see each other every week,” Butler said.
Learning to play along with a prerecorded track has been one of the biggest challenges for the band members.
“When you’re playing with a group, you can follow along, you know where you are (in the music),” said Wicks, of the Village of Fernandina. “When you play along with a recording, it’s easier to get lost and not know what measure you’re on. And you need to hear enough music to play along with it. It’s real different.”
Bob Wile, who plays the baritone saxophone in The Villages Concert Band, has found playing alone with the recording to be an uphill climb.
“Playing the baritone is the bass notes and chords,” said Wile, of the Village of Sabal Chase. “There’s no melody at all for the bottom instruments. If someone is listening to you, it doesn’t sound like the song at all.
“(The virtual rehearsal is) kind of weird, but we get to see our friends, and we do get to rehearse,” he said. “You get to play your horn a little bit.”
Wicks first tried the virtual rehearsals with The Villages Hometown Band, then Butler joined in with The Villages Concert Band and The Villages Swing Band.
They quickly discovered that it would be impossible to hear everyone play together because of lag issues from people’s internet connections.
“If we try it, it sounds like a mess,” said Butler, of the Village of Glenbrook.
Lag issues can happen in the same household. Butler’s husband, Irv, went out to the lanai to play along on the French horn. The sound coming out of Jean’s speakers in one room was about a second ahead of what Irv was hearing on his headphones.
To remedy the lag issue, Wicks kept his microphone on so the musicians could hear the piece, and he muted everyone else’s microphone.
In Butler’s study, she put the sheet music on display on her iPad, a small microphone on her desk, and an old iPhone that served as her camera.
She cued up the audio files of the four pieces she will direct. When it came time, Butler played the mp3 files of those songs — “Midway March,” “In Praise of Freedom,” “Within These Hallowed Halls,” and “Twentiana” — while she conducted.
When she wasn’t conducting, she played along on the French horn.
For the past few weeks, the residents have been working on songs that would have been heard during the combined bands’ annual patriotic concert.
Instead of playing for an audience, the band will perform the concert amongst themselves via Zoom. To keep the concert night vibe going, the members will wear their white shirts.
George DelMonte will introduce the songs, and the concert will have a fireworks display.
The groups had considered putting on the concert, but with social distancing, Butler said the combined band would need “a football field” to keep everyone spread apart.
“It’s not feasible,” Butler said.
As an experiment, the group recorded themselves playing a simple arrangement of “Amazing Grace,” then Tony Paladino mixed all the tracks together to create a whole song.
“It came off really well,” Butler said.
Butler is having everyone record themselves playing their parts for the march, “The Washington Post.” The group will unveil the finished version during the July 3 concert.
Wile recorded four different parts for this piece: first and second alto sax; tenor sax; and baritone sax.
“(Paladino) gave me a tape of all four parts,” Wile said. “It doesn’t sound too bad. He called me the Bob Wile One-Man Band.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.