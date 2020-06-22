Bonnie Boxes continues helping cancer patients

A little over five years ago, a group of Villagers made the decision to do something nice for cancer patients.
Nancy Leary led the group in making care packages and ended up founding a Villages chapter of Bonnie Boxes.
Now, due to the pandemic and the weakened immune systems of cancer patients, Bonnie Boxes of The Villages has paused on making its normal care packages, and has instead been collecting and donating masks.
“There are other chapters throughout the country that are making masks for facilities in their local area,” Leary, club president of Bonnie Boxes of The Villages, said. “Our group isn’t making them but we have collected and donated them.”
Bonnie Boxes is currently donating masks to places it would normally give out packages — to Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute at the Sharon L. Morse Medical Center and three other Florida Cancer Center locations throughout The Villages.
So far, over 200 masks have been collected and donated throughout the community.
Leary said she was delighted there was still a way she could help.
“This is something we can do to let the patients know we are still thinking about them,” the Village of Amelia resident said. “We were just so glad that there was still something we could do since we had to put the boxes on hold from not being able to meet.”
Bonnie Boxes is a charitable program with more than 30 chapters in the United States. Members create care packages for cancer patients and are distributed to cancer specialist offices throughout their local area.
The care packages usually consist of small items including hand sanitizer, socks, ChapStick, playing cards and other comfort items delivered in tote bags.
Club member Judy Racke said she is looking forward to when the club can meet again and continue their work of packing the care packages as she empathizes with the patients currently going through chemotherapy treatments.
“We had to put boxes on hold when the pandemic happened because items became hard to find and we weren’t able to meet,” the Village of Poinciana resident said. “We are hoping to go back to packing soon.”
Racke said she thoroughly enjoys being a part of a group that does so much for cancer patients.
“I battled breast cancer about 27 years ago and there was nothing like this program around,” she said. “I am glad that I am able to help make a difference in the lives of these patients now.”
Cecilia Minogue, one of the original members of the group, said the facilities where masks and packages have been dropped off have been extremely thankful.
“We get a lot of comments and thanks from both the staff and the patients,” the Village of Duval resident said. “The patients really are thankful for the items and masks we have been able to provide because it gives them something to do during their treatments while staying safe.”
