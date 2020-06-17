Bocce Warriors back to playing on a regular basis

The Ike’s Bocce Warriors are back at the courts and happier than ever to see each other after weeks of not playing.
For a while the group played at partial capacity, but nearly everyone was at the courts Monday for a few games.
Leader Tony Mayo, of the Village of Poinciana, said he was glad the group can have this small part of their normal lives back.
“It’s something I think we all missed, I know I certainly missed playing with the guys,” he said. “We have such a good time together and we’re happy to get back to our normal activities.”
The group meets at 9 a.m. Mondays at Eisenhower Recreation Center.
Mayo said bocce is a game that’s good for the soul and mind because you can forget about everything else while you play.
“You focus on the game and any stress you have, or other things going on, they fade from your mind while you play,” he said. “We focus on throwing good shots and laughing with each other while we’re here.”
Ike’s Bocce Warriors have been together for nearly seven years.
The group used to meet inside Eisenhower Recreation Center before heading to the courts, but in order to follow current social-distancing guidelines, they now meet in the parking lot before forming teams and playing.
The group is full of participants with varying levels of skill in bocce.
Mayo said no one in the group is a professional and they don’t play over-competitively.
Larry Noland, of the Village of Sanibel, had never heard of bocce when he lived in Alabama before moving to The Villages eight years ago.
“My neighbor told me about the game and brought me one day,” Noland said. “He was Italian so he was familiar with the game.”
Noland has been with Ike’s Bocce Warriors nearly since they first formed, and he said he loves the friendship within the group.
“It’s a great chance to enjoy the morning and spend an hour or so with some great company,” he said. “Plus we get to have fun playing the game.”
All the members made sure to wear face masks to protect themselves while they played Monday.
Tom Clubb, of the Village of Collier, also wore a latex glove on his right hand, which he used to toss the balls.
“It doesn’t really change how the ball feels or how I play,” he said. “But it keeps any germs away and keeps my wife’s mind at ease.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.