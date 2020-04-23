Behind the Lens

The early morning fog at The Villages Polo Club Tuesday, October 20th, 2014, as the sun rises.

 Bill Mitchell, Daily Sun

Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist Bill Mitchell captured this photo of the early morning fog as the sun rises in 2014 at The Villages Polo Club. Mitchell said he always enjoys photographing a good sunrise so he decided to go to the polo club this day to see what the sunrise might look like there. As he arrived, a heavy layer of fog was all around the community and it continued to hang over the fields as he found the location he wanted to shoot from. Moments later the sun popped out from behind the trees above the fog and he was able to come away with this image.