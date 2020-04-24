Behind the Lens

The wind catches the large American flag in front to the SeaBreeze Recreation Center on a bright and beautiful day in The Villages on March 30.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist George Horsford captured this photo of the wind catching the large American flag in front of SeaBreeze Recreation Center with a drone on a bright, beautiful day in March. With Flag Day approaching in June, Horsford said he began thinking about different ways to photograph American flags, which are present all throughout The Villages. As a Federal Aviation Administration licensed drone pilot, he captured this image of a flag blowing in the wind over SeaBreeze using a Mavic 2 Pro drone, which has a Hasselblad camera lens.