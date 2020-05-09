Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist George Horsford captured this drone photo of the boardwalk around Fenney Springs Nature Trail in September. He said he became a Federal Aviation Administration-licensed drone pilot just over a year ago and loves how the bird’s-eye view of the world has opened up a whole new perspective on things he had previously only seen from ground level. This view of Fenney Springs Nature Trail is from 400 feet above the ground, which is the maximum height a drone is allowed to fly over a particular area.
