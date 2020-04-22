Behind the Lens: Fenney Springs Nature Trail

A juvenile Green Heron walks along the water's edge of the Fenney Nature Trail and Boardwalk at the start of the Camp Villages Nature Hunt on July 6, 2018.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist George Horsford captured this photo of a juvenile green heron walking along the water’s edge at Fenney Springs Nature Trail during a Camp Villages nature event in 2018. Horsford said Fenney Springs is a great place for Villages residents to enjoy the great outdoors and maybe spot some Florida wildlife. He found this bird with a mohawk that he’d never seen before early one morning while walking slowly and quietly along the trail’s boardwalk. Horsford said he hasn’t seen another green heron since that day.

