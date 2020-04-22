Behind the Lens: Fenney Springs Nature Trail

Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist George Horsford captured this photo of a juvenile green heron walking along the water’s edge at Fenney Springs Nature Trail during a Camp Villages nature event in 2018. Horsford said Fenney Springs is a great place for Villages residents to enjoy the great outdoors and maybe spot some Florida wildlife. He found this bird with a mohawk that he’d never seen before early one morning while walking slowly and quietly along the trail’s boardwalk. Horsford said he hasn’t seen another green heron since that day.
