Behind the Lens: Evans Prairie Country Club

Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist George Horsford captured this photo of the sun rising over Evans Prairie Country Club on April 22. He said it takes planning and a little bit of luck to make a nice sunrise photo. Horsford had been wanting to get the sunrise at Evans Prairie for some time but was perplexed as to how to put it together. He said something of interest is needed in the foreground to bring all of the elements of a good sunrise photograph together. As a licensed drone pilot, he decided to try a different perspective. By putting the drone up at sunrise, Horsford was able to see the water of Evans Prairie reflecting the early morning sky.
Right Now
76°
Sunny
- Humidity: 52%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 3 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:45:09 AM
- Sunset: 08:04:38 PM
Today
Plentiful sunshine. High 86F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 89F. Winds light and variable.
Most Popular
Articles
- All about value
- Getting ready to reopen: What you should expect
- Pharmacy to begin drone transport of medications to Villages residents
- Open Restaurants
- All about value
- Local, state leaders eye safe, strategic reopening
- Businesses, restaurants support the front line
- Open Businesses
- Shippers see business surge during pandemic
- Testing will play big role in Florida’s reopening
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.