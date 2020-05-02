Behind the Lens: Evans Prairie Country Club

 - The sun rises over Evans Prairie Country Club on April 22, 2020.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist George Horsford captured this photo of the sun rising over Evans Prairie Country Club on April 22. He said it takes planning and a little bit of luck to make a nice sunrise photo. Horsford had been wanting to get the sunrise at Evans Prairie for some time but was perplexed as to how to put it together. He said something of interest is needed in the foreground to bring all of the elements of a good sunrise photograph together. As a licensed drone pilot, he decided to try a different perspective. By putting the drone up at sunrise, Horsford was able to see the water of Evans Prairie reflecting the early morning sky.

