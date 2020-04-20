Daily Sun photojournalists explore the community regularly, looking for examples of Florida’s natural beauty in The Villages. Photojournalist Michael Johnson captured this photo of the sun setting on Bacall executive golf course in 2018. Johnson said Florida produces some of the most beautiful sunsets. On this particular sunset, he was looking for palm trees and not much in the way of buildings, so he drove Canal Street. He found some trees he thought would create the silhouettes he was looking for, set up his camera on a tripod and waited. Johnson used a remote trigger so he wouldn’t cause any vibration that might have messed up the photo. He said he enjoys capturing images like this where there is the rich color of the sky mixed with the dark contrast of the trees.
Behind the Lens: Bacall executive golf course
- Daily Sun Staff
-
- Updated
