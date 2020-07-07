Ballet lessons help residents dance through their retirement

After retiring, some residents take up dancing, including forms more common among young girls.
“Sometimes they never had the opportunity when they were young and wanted to,” said Carolyn Hosman, who teaches ballet classes for the Enrichment Academy.
Beginning Level 1 is intended for people who never took ballet lessons before. Some had a few ballet lessons when they were young but want to start over. For those who know some basics and want to continue, she also teaches Beginning Level 2 and Ballet: Continuing. All are six-week sessions.
She will teach weekly Ballet: Beginning Level 1 classes for the Enrichment Academy again starting Aug. 3 at Fenney Recreation Center, and Aug. 7 at Saddlebrook
Recreation Center.
Classes are small now because of the pandemic, said Hosman, of the Village of Springdale. However, students enjoy them, and many stick with ballet for a number of years, she said.
Her beginners in The Villages have ranged from age 50 into their 80s, she said.
“I’ve always taught dance — ballet, tap, acrobatics and aerobics,” Hosman said. “I loved professional dancing, but my true love was teaching. You bring people joy and an opportunity to do things they haven’t done before, or in many years.”
Ballet students start each class with exercises at the barre before moving to the center of the room. Learning some ballet vocabulary while keeping their heads, arms, toes, legs and core muscles in exactly the right position was harder than students said they expected. Some movements and positions also seem counterintuitive to beginners.
“Chin up. Shoulders down,” Hosman reminded students at various moments. “When you do a plie´, make sure you don’t sit down backwards. Keep your shoulders right over your hips.”
After a few weeks, her beginning ballet students were putting together steps across the floor with little combinations of basic ballet steps — three glissades, a releve´ and a plie´.
“It’s a learning experience,” said student Linda Scungio, of the Village of Osceola Hills. “It’s fun.”
She said she took the class because it was something different to do.
“I’m not a dancer,” Scungio said. Hosman said ballet improves students’ posture, core strength and flexibility.
“This will improve your pickleball and your tennis,” Hosman said. “I’ve even had people who were ballroom dancers. I tell them it will improve your core strength.”
Football players used to take ballet lessons, too.
“It makes them more agile on their feet,” she said.
Ballet like other forms brings dancers the joy of movement and music, Hosman said.
“It makes you feel pretty,” she said.
Staff writer Dayna Straehley can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or dayna.straehley@thevillagesmedia.com.
