After 30 years, couple still performing theater

Barbara Abrams caught the theater bug at the age of 21 after her sister put her in a community play she was directing because not enough people showed up for auditions.
Lon Abrams caught the bug from his mom, who used to take Lon and his sister to Broadway shows, off-Broadway shows and other experimental theater in New York City. He was cast in his first show by the time he was seven.
Lon and Barbara, of the Village Hacienda, met at an audition for a play 30 years ago, and Barbara joked that they’ve done pretty much nothing but theater since they got together.
By their second day in The Villages, Lon was cast in a one-act play with The Villages Theater Company, and Barbara had secured a stage managing gig.
“Before we moved here, we had panned out that the local theater was pretty good and that there were a lot of different companies,” Lon said. “We immediately found out when the next auditions were.”
In recent years, the couple has worked primarily with The Villages Theater Company, Melon Patch Theatre, and The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol, The Villages’ professional blackbox theater where Lon has been cast in shows such as “Proof” and “A Doll’s House.”
Additionally, Lon and Barbara have participated in The Studio’s recent virtual play-reading series that is posted at 1 p.m. every Friday via Facebook Live and YouTube.
The couple recently performed Norm Foster’s two person play, “On a First Name Basis” at Melon Patch Theatre, and it was so well received that they hope to bring it to The Villages as soon as it’s possible to do so.
They said taking out their golf cart and running the lines together has given them something to do during the pandemic. “It keeps us sane,” Barbara said.
Barbara said she enjoys doing theater because of the camaraderie and the feeling it gives her.
“Once you’re in theater, you don’t stop,” she said. “It’s just something you can’t stop. When you’re standing up there getting an applause from a comedy, there’s nothing like it. It’s just a blast.”
“And there’s nothing more fun for us than being on stage together getting those laughs,” Lon added.
