Acts of kindness have not slowed down

Due to a reaction from a prescribed drug, Lynne Stires fell into a deep sleep on her bed. Two neighbors who check on her on a daily basis tried calling her that day.
No answer.
They tried going to the door.
No answer.
They made the bold decision to walk to the Village of Largo resident’s bedroom window and made such a clamor banging on the windows that they woke her up.
“I jumped out of bed and nearly put my head through a curio cabinet,” Stires said. “We laugh about it now, but when you are up in age, it is important to have people who care close by.”
Sharon Holl was one of the neighbors who helped Stires that day at the end of April. She’s been in the Village of Largo for 13 years and liked Stires from the get-go because of the candles Stires put in her windows for the holidays. They reminded her of how she decorated for the holidays in her home state of New York.
But helping others is something that good neighbors do, she said. It’s not necessarily about the kinship.
“It’s such a good feeling to know you’re surrounded by people who care for one another,” Holl said.
Other examples of neighbors caring for each other have popped up all over the community.
Recently, Nancy Baxter noticed that her neighbors were taking walks a bit more often than usual. Perhaps it was a result of cabin fever, she thought. So she put her latest cleaning project to good use. She cleaned out her book collection and set out nearly 200 of them on tables in her driveway, with a sign that encouraged passersby to take whatever they wanted. Baxter, of the Village of Hadley, said she knows from a lifetime of reading how valuable the written word is and how comforting it is to get lost in a book.
“My dad always had a book in his hands when he was home,” she said. “He said knowledge is gained from books.”
She wanted to share the comforts of reading with her neighbors, by giving them an easy opportunity to grab a book from her driveway. The James Patterson books went first, she said, but she’s holding onto her Tom Clancy collection.
“It’s very difficult to give up a book,” she said, “It’s just something that I thought will fill a need for somebody.”.
It’s the personal touch that kind neighbors like to offer.
Linda Kayser, of the Village of Summerhill, likes to telephone her 91-year-old neighbor frequently and makes it a habit to call her before she heads out to the store, to ask if there’s anything she needs. Last month, she had a particularly specific request.
“She asked if I could get her toilet paper and stamps,” Kayser said.
Kayser found those items and then padded the haul with baked treats, books and a few other goodies.
“She was so excited to see the extra items,” Kayser said. “She said it brightened her day.”
Kayser calls her 91-year-old neighbor a “delight” because she shares interesting stories, but she also revels in the simple act of helping her and other neighbors.
That’s because reaching out comes naturally to her, for which she credits her parents, who always helped others.
For two years, she’s been a member of Summerhill Caring Neighbors, which is an organized network that assists neighbors with their needs.
“I was trying to know people in my area, but it was also giving back to the community,” she said. “That’s what I wanted to do with my retirement life, to give back to the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.