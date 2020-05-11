A wild wonderland

On any given day, stepping out of the house can bring residents closer to nature and its creatures. They can spot swallow-tailed kites flying above their houses, or white pelicans on a stroll at Lake Sumter Landing. The Villages is a community built on scenic areas, trails and preserves that serve as venues for the safe enjoyment of wildlife. “Our commitment to be stewards of our preserves (is) in line with balancing use and education about their purpose, role and function in our community,” said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks Department.
Appreciating the abundant outdoor areas where wildlife encounters are possible also means recognizing that Villagers are visitors in the home of
wildlife, Rohan stated.
Wildlife viewing opportunities
Like any visiting house guests, there are rules when residents go to view the natural world.
The Villages is rich in nature-viewing spots. Here, residents will find nature trails, recreation areas, golf courses, lakes and wetlands where they may encounter wildlife.
“The design reflects Central Florida’s natural and diverse ecosystem and celebrates man in the environment,” District Manager Richard Baier said.
It’s common for communities to offer green infrastructure as a way to give residents walking areas and places to view plants and wildlife, said Mark Hostetler, a professor with the University of Florida’s Department of Wildlife Ecology.
But The Villages stands out for just how much land it’s working with, which enables them to incorporate more green spaces than the typical residential area.
“There’s very little on the scale of The Villages,” Hostetler said. “For very large developments, it depends on how much they incorporate open space in natural areas. If you have lots of land, there tends to be more opportunities to conserve open space.”
If communities have more conserved open space, like preserves and wetlands, it’s more likely biodiversity will be above average, Hostetler said.
Having places for people to see wildlife is treated as an amenity in communities that have them, like The Villages, he said.
“Without it,” Hostetler said, “they’d have to drive far to a park to see similar species.”
Residents who live in villages close to the community’s 13 wildlife preserves may spot animal life from their backyards, like sandhill cranes and kestrels. They can’t enter the lands within the preserves because they’re closed to public access, but the community’s largest nature preserve, the 624-acre Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve, allows passive recreation.
Residents can go birding and wildlife viewing along the preserve’s walking paths, as well as photographing the preserve’s animals and trees.
Bicycles, golf carts, dogs and fishing are not allowed on the grounds of the preserve. The Village Community Development Districts also forbids introducing any plants or animals. Any non-native species brought into the environment may harm native wildlife or out-compete them for food.
The Wiechens Preserve has a group of volunteer park ambassadors who, apart from pointing out plants and animals of interest they may find, are tasked with ensuring people who enter the preserve follow the rules. The program is currently only at Wiechens but, according to Rohan, the recreation department is looking to expand it into other natural areas in the community.
Tom Lamb, one of the park ambassadors, said he got involved because of his appreciation for wildlife. He also enjoys interacting with others who come to the preserve to see what’s there.
“There’s a reasonable amount of activity with birds, and everybody wants to see an alligator,” said Lamb, of the Village of Pine Hills. “If they happen to be out on the surface of the water, it’s fun to see everybody’s reactions.”
More nature opportunities are emerging south of State Road 44.
Right now, Villagers can walk the Fenney Nature Trail, which features a boardwalk under expansive oak hammocks. Visitors often spot animals like great blue herons, egrets and turtles.
Since 2019, residents also have been able to view wildlife by traveling the Hogeye Preserve Pathway in the Village of Marsh Bend.
Keeping a distance
However, a community built around natural areas is best enjoyed by observing with caution.
Wildlife is best observed from a distance because approaching too closely poses a safety threat, said Katie Purcell, a spokeswoman with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
“Any wild animal may bite if it feels threatened,” she said.
Now is a particularly important time for safe wildlife observing because of the alligator mating season, Purcell said.
During the mating season, which typically lasts from April to late May or early June, warmer temperatures lead to more alligator movement as their metabolism increases and they begin to seek out prey such as rough fish, snakes, turtles, birds and small mammals, she stated.
But it’s not only alligators that Villagers may find. Bears, bobcats and coyotes also live in the Central Florida wilderness, according to FWC.
Consequences of a wild animal encounter may vary by species, Purcell stated.
The worst-case scenario would be a threat to human safety, though close encounters — especially those that involve humans feeding wildlife — also may negatively affect the wildlife itself, she said.
A community like The Villages that’s built around natural areas may put forth educational efforts as a means of encouraging safety, said Kate Brown, senior project manager with the Trust for Public Land’s Florida Team.
For instance, they post signs educating residents about wildlife that may appear and why people must stay along trails when in an area where they may see wildlife, she said.
Visitors may notice this at the Wiechens Preserve.
The sign at the entrance urges visitors to stay within a paved walking path and boardwalk, and to not walk on the grass. It also says the preserve’s visitors must wear appropriate footwear, like closed-toed shoes, when visiting.
Guided interpretative nature walks or lectures may also encourage safe wildlife viewing, Brown said. Such experiences allow people to learn more about the animals that live in a given area and how to peacefully coexist with wildlife.
Navigating Local Areas
While guided nature walks aren’t happening right now because of social distancing guidelines, people can walk through natural areas in and around the community to find wildlife.
Jim Davis, director of the University of Florida Sumter County Extension Office, said he’s noticed great interest from Villagers in the wildlife they may find in their communities.
They become more fascinated and curious about the animals in their community when they see them for themselves, he said.
For instance, Davis described Lake Sumter as one of the best places in the community to find birds.
Alligators and turtles also are common sights along the lake, he said.
Villagers employ certain precautions when observing wildlife.
Members of the Village Birders, a social club that goes on birding trips throughout Central Florida, follow the American Birding Association’s code of ethics when interfacing with birds in their natural habitats.
The code stipulates birders adhere to four core principles: Supporting the protection of birds and their environment, respecting laws and private property rights, ensuring bird feeders and nests are safe and clean, and putting special care into any type of group birding experiences.
The ABA also offers recommendations for trip leaders like those in the Village Birders. They stated that safe birding includes keeping groups to a size that limits the environmental impact and informing group members of special circumstances in the area they’re exploring, like if audio playback of bird calls is not allowed.
Alice Horst, one of several trip leaders in the Village Birders, recommends members don’t approach nesting birds or walk forward toward a bird.
ABA’s code of ethics also suggests trip leaders intervene if they see any unethical birding behavior. Horst, of the Village of Briar Meadow, said she did this when she noticed people approaching an owl nest too close on the Springdale Fitness Trail.
“People are practically climbing the tree to get pictures,” she said. “I got really upset. The chicks are so small. I don’t think we should encroach on the birds.”
In a worst-case scenario, disturbing birds may trigger them to leave their nests, often leaving their eggs and chicks to die, she said.
“Most birds, even wild turkeys if you see them, you can’t really get too close to them or they’ll leave,” Horst said. “But you don’t want to scare a bird that’s nesting.”
Instead, Horst, and other Village Birders, use binoculars.
By keeping their distance, they, like good house guests, won’t disturb their hosts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.