When St. Paul Catholic School in Leesburg first opened its doors in 1961, there were two teachers for students in first and second grades. Today, those numbers are a lot larger.
"We currently have 230 students from pre-kindergarten through the eighth grade," said Debbie Ahearn, St. Paul Catholic's principal. "We also have 26 faculty and staff, and all of our teachers are certified to work in the state of Florida."
St. Paul Catholic is the only Catholic school in Lake County, so the school welcomes students from across the tri-county area.
"We have children who live near The Villages, but we also have students who travel from Clermont, Eustis, and Mt. Dora to attend classes," noted Ahearn. "We have found that if a parent wants a child and they live in Lake County, they find us."
The school follows the national standards that public schools do but, as a Catholic institution, incorporates faith-based lessons and activities into its curriculum.
"Students take religion and theology classes, and we hold Mass for the student body every Wednesday," said Ahearn. "In addition, we try to bring faith into other subjects as well. For instance, if we are teaching a lesson in literature, we may ask how that can be applicable to our values and morals."
The school enjoys the support of area Roman Catholic Churches like St. Timothy in The Villages, St. Vincent de Paul in Wildwood, and St. Mark the Evangelist in Summerfield. Ahearn said there are times that Villagers and others drop by the school to say thanks and offer to make a donation.
"I never ask if they are members of a church, but they tell us how they appreciated the Catholic education they received growing up and wanted to pay it forward," she added. "They are happy to see an option for Catholic education in the area."
"St. Paul Catholic Church has worked hard during the past several decades to provide an excellent education while forming our young people in the Catholic faith," said the Rev. Matthew Hawkins, Parochial Administrator for St. Paul Catholic Church in Leesburg. "The school provides every student with an excellent education by focusing on the mind, spirit and talent of our students."
