Nearing the end of its second year since relaunching, Heritage Christian Academy finds it's helping families who were struggling with remote learning during the pandemic.
"We heard from parents who were struggling to home school their children while area schools were shut down indefinitely," said Paul Spoltore, executive director of First Baptist Lady Lake Church, which runs the school. "Heritage Christian provides the best of both worlds: a traditional classroom setting with a home-school feel."
The first incarnation of Heritage Christian launched in 2008, but it was shut down in 2015 due to the health issues of First Baptist Lady Lake Senior Pastor Dr. Paul Harsh, who has since recovered and serves as dean of the revived academy. He said he was inspired to bring back Heritage Christian by both Spoltore and the academy's director, Dona Ringhiser, during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heritage Christian Academy relaunched in the fall of 2020, and school officials said it was a successful first year.
"We had 17 students to start the school year and, after a few students moved out of the area, we finished with 13," said Spoltore. "As of the end of this February, we are back at 17 enrolled students for the 2021-22 school year."
The school operates several classrooms on the campus of First Baptist Church of Lady Lake. Teachers work with each child, checking to see how they are doing and helping them out if they are struggling.
"If a child is having problems with a subject, we will make sure to arrange a tutor for them as soon as possible," said Ringhiser. "This fall, we will offer in-house tutoring services where a tutor can take a child aside during school hours and help them without distracting the other students."
If a student is excelling in their work, Heritage Christian will have their back as well as the school does not have an "academic maximum," according to Spoltore and Ringhiser.
In addition to core subjects like math and history, students can also participate in fine arts programs like music, choir and public speaking. Pastor Harsh, who has an undergraduate degree in music, runs the academy's music program, and his students staged a concert for parents and the church community to mark the end of the school year in May.
"At the start of the year, the kids were running around, screaming and generally being a tad wild," said Mary Miller, who taught the second graders at Heritage Christian last school year. "By the day of the concert, they were polite, well-behaved. Parents were telling us how much their kids changed for the better over the school year."
One of the most important mantras to teach the students is to be respectful, get along and avoid bullying at all costs, according to Sylvester Edwards, who facilitated students from third-12th grade last year.
"We had a number of children enter Heritage Christian last fall who had been bullied relentlessly at their previous schools," Edwards said. "Over the next several months, they learned how to break out of their shells, become happy and strong individuals."
Heritage Christian is also unique due to their athletic offerings. Given the number of students, it would be impossible for Heritage Christian to field a team in a mainstream sport like football or baseball. So the academy opted to try something different by launching a fencing program.
"The students love fencing and do a great job listening to the lessons of the fencing instructor," said Spoltore. "We are hoping that we can host a fencing tournament next year, inviting clubs and schools with fencing programs to participate."
No matter what the kids do at the school, they are always learning.
"If they're participating in culinary arts and are making cookies, they are learning about measurements," said Ringhiser. "If they are having a lesson on musical notes, they are getting a taste of fractions. They are finding out in fun ways how they can use what they learn in school in everyday situations."
Currently, Heritage Christian is offering summer tutoring programs for students who might need a little extra help heading into fall. School officials also are letting the community know that students may be eligible to cover most or all of their tuition through state scholarships.
"At the lowest level of scholarship, parents would only have to pay $25 a week for their children to receive a Heritage Christian education," Spoltore said. "In other cases, tuition could be completely covered by the state."
Heritage Christian Academy and First Baptist Church of Lady Lake are located at 432 County Road 466, near the American Legion. To learn more, call 352-753-4477 during regular business hours.
Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
