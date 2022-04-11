Inflation continues to dominate the economic headlines. In the latest sign that we’re paying more for goods and services, figures released Thursday by the U.S. Commerce Department showed that the personal consumption expenditures index — an inflation gauge closely monitored by the Federal Reserve — jumped 6.4% in February compared with a year ago, reaching a 40-year high as sharply higher prices for food, gasoline and other necessities squeeze Americans’ finances.
Tight supply chains are one of the biggest factors behind the spike. Combined with robust consumer demand, many goods are in short supply, with businesses and consumers forced to deal with long waits and rising costs.
And retailers and restaurants in the tri-county area are not immune to squeeze on supplies and prices — although many say there is reason for optimism.
Shipments to City Fire American Oven & Bar are improving, but challenges remain.
“There’s still definitely supply chain issues, and it’s not limited to food,” said Benj Ray, director of operations for City Fire, which has locations in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood. “Paper supplies, liquor, beer, wine — really all categories have been affected at some point.”
Other businesses in The Villages are dealing with similar issues, but say the situation is getting better, improving their ability to make customers happy.
“I’m very encouraged with how business is going,” Ray said. “This season is as strong or stronger than any season before, and that’s the first time I can say that since 2019.”
Florida ports are expanding operations to handle the increase in cargo and help ease the supply chain and shipping issues.
Since 2019, about $1 billion has been invested in the ports to expand their capacity, according to the governor’s office.
“Changes in the supply chain depend upon a lot of factors,” said Robert Hooker, associate professor and director of student success with the Monica Wooden Center for Supply Chain Management & Sustainability at the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business. “Those include the parties that are involved, the products that are being shipped and so forth. So their every dynamic, they are changing all the time, and we have maybe seen improvements in some aspects of the supply chain and the overall economy. We have some other areas, some products that are still lagging.”
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in March that Sea Lead Shipping will move part of its operations from California to Jacksonville to help with congestion issues at the Port of Long Beach.
“In October, in the midst of severe supply chain disruptions, we made a public effort to get companies to bring more cargo to Florida ports, and we have seen great results,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Florida’s continued investment in our seaports and transportation infrastructure make this exciting announcement possible. We will continue to make infrastructure investments that keep our supply chain moving and make sure that Florida has a strong workforce ready to support these businesses moving to our state.”
PortMiami had the busiest cargo year in its history in 2021 and operations are up by more than 18% over last year, driven by imports from Asia that usually would go to California. Port Tampa’s container tonnage increased by 14% in this year’s first quarter. Port Everglades saw about 11% growth year over year, and operations have increased more than 25% this year to date, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Increasing operations at the ports in Florida and bringing in other shipping companies to ease congestion in other states will be beneficial to the state’s businesses, Hooker said.
Golf Central in Brownwood gets many of its items from overseas, so port congestion is a major issue.
“It has gotten better in the last two weeks or so, where most companies are back to three-week delivery time — down from eight- to 12-week delivery time,” said Jim Frasier, one of the managers at Golf Central.
Village Cycles in Brownwood also gets much of its merchandise from overseas. Many bikes come into the ports and are delayed being shipped, but as COVID-19 restrictions ease, shipments are getting smoother, said Mark Hall, one of the owners of Village Cycles.
“It’s better. I think there’s some hope,” he said. “We’re grateful.”
There isn’t one solution to fixing supply issues, but Hooker recommends small businesses and companies adapt and remain flexible, he said.
“Companies are rethinking their risk management and resiliency approaches to supply-chain management,” Hooker said. “They’re rethinking perhaps where products are manufactured, trying to diversify their manufacturer base so not everything is coming from one or two locations.”
Businesses in The Villages have adapted these last few months to ensure they could get enough product to serve their customers.
Staff at Golf Central worked with their suppliers and changed where some of their shipments come from.
“We overbought when we knew they had a big shipment coming in,” Frasier said. “We bought 2,000 widgets instead of 200, and we’ve got storage units and we have storage units filled with products, so we basically bought a year’s worth of merchandise at a time instead of two months at a time.”
Hall carries seven brands of bikes at Village Cycles and said if one brand is out of a bike, another usually has a similar model.
“Between all those seven brands, we usually can move and shuffle to find something to satisfy that need,” Hall said.
Local businesses are hopeful the shipping and supply situation only will get better.
“It’s not normal yet, but it’s better than it was,” Hall said.
Staff Writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.