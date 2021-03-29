When Villages Concert Band Director Jean Butler gathers with the rest of the band, the sound of music doesn’t fill the room.
Instead, it’s quiet as members use recordings to guide their Zoom practice.
“It’s a really neat experience, because you see how dedicated people are because they’re really focused, and you really see people engaged,” said Butler, of the Village of Glenbrook.
As people were forced away from large gatherings because of the pandemic, Zoom took the world — and The Villages — by storm. In its third-quarter report, released Nov. 30, the company announced the quarter’s total revenue was $777.2 million, which was up 367% year-over-year.
Business meetings moved from the conference room to Zoom. With recreation centers closed, and later opened at limited capacity to protect residents, many villages organizations’ meetings have migrated to the video conferencing platform.
Zoom has provided a valuable lifeline for members of the concert band. They heard about Zoom through word of mouth and, in April, first decided to give it a try.
Band members are sent the recorded song prior to the meeting. Butler uses Audacity to create separate, smaller files of particularly tricky sections in the song.
Musicians put on their headphones, mute themselves, and play along to the recording. For those tricky parts, Butler gives advice to different sections on possible pitfalls.
However, the group has managed to come together for practice month after month, and even record some of their performances.
Butler thinks that the most valuable part is that the group can get together virtually, keep up with each other and still feel like a group.
“Not everybody in the band does this, but for those who do it it’s helping them,” Butler said. “It’s certainly giving them a feeling that not everything is shut down in their lives.”
Another of the clubs tapping into Zoom is The Villages Computer Club. At first the club canceled meetings but, about six months ago, members realized the pandemic wasn’t going away any time soon.
They heard about Zoom, and what they heard was good.
They did, of course, hear about security issues, but they also heard how quickly the company dealt with them. The club was also impressed with how the company ramped up rather dramatically to handle the increased volume from people working, and staying, at home, said Peter Cronas, club president.
The club gives presentations and holds Q&A sessions with the goal of getting people more knowledgeable on how to effectively use the hardware and software they installed. It’s currently combined with the Villages Computers Plus Club.
During the Zoom meetings, members can pose questions in real time if it’s about a club presentation, and can ask other questions in the meeting’s chat, which is monitored.
“It’s been a very, very positive experience, and I think we’re fortunate that we chose to go that way in particular because I think it’s enhanced what could have been a very, very serious desert or lack of communication between us and our members,” said Cronas, of the Village Alhambra.
Things have gone so well the club’s board of directors have decided to continue holding Zoom meetings even after the pandemic.
That’s just the board meetings though.
“Zoom is great, but there is still certain limitations that would be eliminated as a consequence of going back to a more traditional format,” Cronas said.
For example, before the pandemic, members would get together at meetings with cookies and coffee to chat. Doing that over Zoom isn’t the same.
Butler also doesn’t see Zoom playing the same role it does now for the club after the pandemic’s danger has passed.
For some, however, Zoom has provided a solution to a perennial problem. Civil Discourse and Civil Discourse South have been inviting Villagers to presentations and civil discussion in a coffee shop-like atmosphere for years.
It became so popular they were continuously turning people away at the door, said Civil Discourse President Lou Sasmor. They tried various solutions, including splitting into two groups and even dabbling in streaming.
When the pandemic started, the groups went to Zoom.
Things took off from there.
First, the groups experimented with ways to make the platform more like their meetings where people discussed topics amongst themselves before joining in a group conversation. They used Zoom breakout rooms with polling questions to jump start discussion. People liked it because it provided more social cotact in a more intimate way, said Frank Lancione, president of Civil Discourse South.
When restrictions eased, Civil Discourse South introduced a hybrid meeting model. The presentation is streamed on Zoom, while a limited number of people come to the recreation center and attend in person while following safety guidelines.
They’ve even had it where a presenter Zoom in to a virtual and in-person crowd.
That’s not to say they aren’t running up against some limitations though, like that coffee shop atmosphere. They tried to replicate getting together before the meeting for conversations, said Civil Discourse South Vice President Ian Walmsley, of the Village of St. Charles, but it didn’t really pan out.
Still, the hybrid model is probably what they will continue with Civil Discourse permanently.
The groups took what was a negative and used it as a transformation, said Lancione, of the Village of Monarch Grove. Now, they’ve created something positive.
“It’s forced us to find ways to stay in touch and opened us to new things,” said Sasmor, of the Village of Sanibel.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.