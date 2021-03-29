Dennis Farris was excited to win three gold medals in bowling back in December at the Florida Senior Games. As good as the feeling standing on the podium was, though, it didn’t take long for him to start thinking about what those honors mean for future competitions coming into 2021.
“Next year, we’re supposed to also have the National Senior Games in Florida and we’re looking forward to that,” the Village of Fernandina resident said.
The National Senior Games, staged every two years as the largest competition for senior athletes from all over the world, returns to the Sunshine State for the first time since 1999 this November. The 2021 National Senior Games are scheduled to take place in the Fort Lauderdale area.
The Villages, naturally, is always well-represented at the National Senior Games. Residents have traveled to New Mexico, Alabama, Minnesota and Ohio for the most recent iterations of the event and brought home hundreds of medals from competition.
This year, though, the community figures to have an even larger presence at the biannual competition, which will take place closer to home. That should mean more participation from one of the most consistently active communities in the competition.
“There are more athletes from The Villages than any other identifiable community in the country,” said Del Moon, communications director for the National Senior Games. “(They) send hundreds of athletes to our games. It’s obviously a huge part of the Florida Senior Games and at the national games it’s definitely felt, especially in pickleball and track and field.”
Villagers who have already qualified for November’s event — either through the more than 300 medals won by residents at December’s Florida Senior Games or by qualifying for the 2019 national games, thanks to expanded eligibility allowances due to COVID-19 — are excited for the prospect of competing in their home state.
“That’s something to look forward to,” said Anna Hartman, of the Village of Piedmont, a National Senior Games gold medalist and repeat qualifier after her record-setting archery performance at this year’s Florida games.
The prospect of being able to play in the national games here in the Sunshine State was a motivating factor for many of the Villagers who competed in December’s state-level games.
“I was very excited because I know the states lead to the nationals and, when you go to nationals for that long, you get to meet a lot of friends in your sport,” said Carol Helfer, of the Village of Buttonwood, who won a pair of gold medals in shuffleboard. “I just had to qualify to get there.”
Peggy Peck, of the Village of St. Charles, has multiple national games medals to her credit and is looking to add to that extensive collection later this year. Having already qualified in her traditionally preferred sprint and middle-distance track and field events based on her 2018 results, the 2019 Florida Senior Games Female Athlete of the Year competed in multiple long-distance races at the 2020 state games, allowing her to choose from a wide range of events in the upcoming national competition.
“I think it’s important just to try new challenges and not let the fear get in the way,” Peck said. “The nationals will be even more competitive, as I understand it, than (the state games). I’m going to start training in January to start getting ready for it.”
