Bill Berrier looked at it as a way to pass along his knowledge of fundamentals. Tony Brizzolara always saw it as a chance to prove himself. Pete Smith enjoyed his brushes with fame during it. Richard Bachefski viewed it as a long shot to chase his dream. For four former ballplayers who now call The Villages home, spring training baseball meant different things but the same thing all at once: It was the opportunity of a lifetime. “That period of time was just an absolute pleasure,” said Berrier, of the Village of Belvedere. “Just being there with the guys and everything revolving around baseball all day long. It was a special time in my life, to say the least.”
Berrier took in his first spring training in 1960 at the revered Dodgertown in Vero Beach after signing a minor-league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Berrier spent six years as an outfielder, before arm injuries forced him to move into coaching.
He oversaw the Dodgers’ rookie teams for 10 years from 1966-76, with the annual spring training cycle serving as a critical component to the organization’s development of young players.
“It’s a very important time of the year,” Berrier explained. “The major leaguers are all playing themselves into shape, while the younger guys are trying to make a name for themselves and receive
some instruction.”
That annual instruction was taken to heart by Brizzolara, who spent portions of three different MLB seasons with the Atlanta Braves in 1979, 1983 and 1984, respectively, while participating in nine spring training cycles at the team’s site in West Palm Beach .
“That was the time of year where you really honed your skills and worked on your craft,” said Brizzolara, of the Village of Pine Hills. “It’s obviously changed quite a bit now from when I was doing it, but the premise of it remains the same. It’s where guys get in shape and put in a lot of hours becoming better players.”
With a career that occasionally teetered on the fringe found between the major- and- minor-league levels, Brizzolara acknowledged that spring training offered differing perspectives for players in various positions of security on their respective rosters.
“You really did have two ends of the spectrum there every spring,” Brizzolara said. “A lot of the stars and big-league guys who knew they had a job came in and took it easy, and they didn’t have to try too hard, so to speak. But for others — like myself — trying to impress the big club or establish themselves, you really pressed and put some pressure on yourself, too.”
Smith, of the Village of Glenbrook, stared down one of those big-league stars in the second week of March in 1964, as he took the mound in his third of three years of spring training with the Boston Red Sox.
In an exhibition against the San Francisco Giants in Phoenix, Smith inadvertently hit MLB legend Willie Mays with a first-inning pitch — immediately coming face-to-face with the Hall of Famer’s greatness.
“Of all things to do against him, I hit him with an inside pitch,” Smith recalled. “He limps down to first base and he’s all upset, and so what does he do on the very next pitch?
“He steals his first base in spring training in probably five years on me … just to prove
a point.”
For Bachefski, of the Village of Briar Meadow, spring training spent within the New York Yankees’ farm system — albeit just two months — was utterly life-changing.
“It was really one of the most transformative times of my entire life,” Bachefski said. “I was just a kid and I learned about life really quick during that period. And even though it didn’t work out for me, it was something I’ve always cherished because it taught me so many lessons about life.”
Bachefski was signed to a professional contract at the age of 17, sending him to their minors spring training facility in LaGrange, Georgia, exactly 70 years ago this past February. Almost immediately, the New Jersey native was met with an eye-opening experience only afforded to him through
spring training.
“When I got off the train there in Georgia, I saw ‘White’ and ‘Black’ water fountains,” Bachefski said. “Being from New Jersey, racial segregation was something I had never been exposed to. It was something I never even really thought about.
“So to arrive to see we had no Black players on our team and none in our entire spring league, it was so strange to think that was the case — especially after (Jackie) Robinson had
broke through.”
Bachefski hit nearly .300 through roughly the first month of spring training while playing third base, before being asked to make the difficult positional move to shortstop. A few natural struggles there — coupled with the politics of the then-team owner’s nephew arriving as a late roster addition — eventually earned Bachefski a pink slip in his locker to signal his release.
“I don’t regret a thing because I did the best I could,” Bachefski said. “I felt I was a better ballplayer than they let me believe, but so it goes — life went on.”
Following the end of his baseball career, Bachefski served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and then worked for nearly five decades, before retiring to The Villages in 2002.
“I started playing baseball when I was maybe 5 years old, so baseball was my entire life right up until it wasn’t,” Bachefski said. “But I’ll never forget those times and those memories. Baseball’s always been in my blood and those days will always be in my mind.”
