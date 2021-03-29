Kathy McDonald is one of several singles who moved to the Village of Charlotte in 2012. She knew no one. But neighbors greeted her warmly. Three of them also were single, and they all belonged to the Singles Baby Boomers club. When she was invited to attend a club bowling event, McDonald said she quickly accepted. “I thought it would be a good way to socialize,” she said. And she was correct. At the bowling alley, she met 40 more friendly, single people. And through the years, her circle of friends in the Singles Baby Boomers group has steadily grown.
“Moving to The Villages and joining this club are two of the best decisions of my lifetime,” McDonald said.
And her experience isn’t rare. In a community with the most holes of golf in a single location anywhere in the world, more than 925 sports courts and nearly every kind of club imaginable, making new friends and finding fun as a single retiree is easier than some might think.
Like McDonald, Charlie Fleck saw no familiar faces when he moved in 2018 to the Village of Fenney.
“This is the first club I joined,” he said of the Singles Baby Boomers, which touts more than 1,000 members, the most of any of more than a dozen clubs in the community devoted to uncoupled residents.
Fleck now serves as chairman for the club’s nine-member steering committee.
While many members are retired, others are still employed. So the long list of club activities reflects those lifestyle differences.
Golf games happen three week days but also every Sunday for those who are still working.
To follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, members are not currently participating in monthly indoor meetings or activities. They do continue to dine on Tuesday and Friday evenings, but those dinners are limited in size and are always outdoors.
Before the pandemic, if you wanted to go out for lunch but didn’t want to eat alone, members would happily invite themselves to dine with you, Fleck said.
Along with swinging golf clubs with a group and dining with friends, biking and hiking buddies and pickleball partners are only a phone call away.
“It’s fun to be a member,” Fleck said. “It’s fun to volunteer to host things. And you meet great people. Pre-COVID, we had 70 active volunteers offering two to three activities 365 days of the year.”
While the Singles Baby Boomers covers a multitude of social possibilities to enjoy as a group, there also are clubs for those looking to enjoy specific activities with other singles.
The Singles N Dance Club was launched in 2016 in an effort to avoid attending events where everyone but you has a dance partner. Pre-pandemic, the group held monthly club dances at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex for more than 600 members.
Another niche group was formed when Jim Rosenmeier and some friends noted other social dilemmas for singles.
The car lovers were tired of that “third-wheel feeling” when traveling with coupled friends.
“We saw a need for more activities that involved just singles,” said Rosenmeier, of the Village of Glenbrook.
In February 2018, he started the Singles Convertible Club.
On warm, sunny days, members occasionally cruise along back roads in their convertibles. Before the pandemic, they enjoyed museums, festivals and favorite restaurants together.
In smaller numbers now, some members meet for lunch or dinner where they can dine outside and socially distance.
While some other clubs for singles continue to grow, Rosenmeier said his club has a different goal.
“We have kept our club small so we can all know each other,” he said. “We have 65 members, and that’s good.”
Staff writer Sherri Coner can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5400, or sherri.coner@thevillagesmedia.com.
