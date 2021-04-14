Hope Lutheran Church’s Central Campus and Fairway Christian Church have been next-door neighbors near the intersection of Morse Boulevard and County Road 466 for a number of years. By all accounts, their pastors, staff and congregants get along well. But they have never held a combined worship service until now. “This year, after all we’ve been through with the pandemic, it seemed like the right time to ask if we could work on something together,” said the Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean, lead pastor for Hope Lutheran. “We are blessed to have Fairway Christian join us for this special event.”
Hope Lutheran and Fairway Christian have joined forces to stage a combined “Sonrise” service at 6 a.m. Easter morning in the east parking lot of Fairway Christian, located at 251 Avenida Los Angelos.
“This will take place when the sun rises, and all chairs will be positioned so congregants can look east and see morning break,” said Butch Gastfield, preaching minister at Fairway Christian. “We are encouraging those wishing to attend to bring their own chairs.”
Hope Lutheran has done a Sonrise Easter service outside its campus for a number of years, and MacLean is an advocate of doing ecumenical, cooperative ministry. So when he asked his staff about whether Hope Lutheran has ever done a combined service with Fairway Christian, he was surprised to hear the answer.
“As far as those who I asked knew, this had not been tried before,” MacLean said. “I decided to give it a shot, so I reached out to Butch Gastfield at Fairway Christian to see if his church would be open to the idea.”
Gastfield told MacLean that Fairway Christian was all for the joint service. The next step was deciding how the worship would work. Hope Lutheran is part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, while Fairway Christian is nondenominational, meaning the ways both churches worship are different.
“I wanted to make sure Fairway Christian’s faithful were comfortable with attending such a service, as they may not understand our traditions,” MacLean said. “Thankfully, we were able to come up with a service that both congregations
should enjoy.”
“The Sonrise service will feature simple acoustic worship for the music,” Gastfield added. “It will also include a message from Fairway Christian’s associate minister of missions and outreach, Gary Serago.”
And MacLean is already thinking about future opportunities for worship that brings multiple congregations together. Hope Lutheran is a leading supporter of Interfaith Peace Partners, a gathering of clergy and lay people from many communities of faith who are dedicated to building understanding, respect, love and peace.
“There is definitely potential for future services where houses of worship from across The Villages area can cooperate and share the best of all of our faiths,” MacLean said.
Hope Lutheran also is planning Sonrise services outside its Lake Weir Campus in Summerfield, as well as its South Villages Campus at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex. The Everglades service begins at 6 a.m. Easter Sunday, with Lake Weir starting 30 minutes later.
“This will be our first of many Easter Sonrise services in the South Villages,” MacLean said. “It will take place in the
Everglades parking lot.”
Other churches are welcoming Easter or Resurrection Day with special early morning services as well.
Live Oaks Community Church hosts a Sonrise service at 7 a.m. Easter morning on “The Grove,” located at the church’s Woodridge Campus in Oxford. Live Oaks Senior Pastor Chris Holck said the Sonrise service will be a “unique worship experience.” In addition, Live Oaks will host “Celebration Services” outside at The Grove at 8:30 and
10:30 a.m.
St. George Episcopal Church will have a service outside in its courtyard near Spanish Springs Town Square at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday. The church will also host drive-through Eucharist following its 11 a.m. Easter service.
Immanuel Baptist Church has announced a Sonrise service at 7:30 a.m. Easter morning in the parking lot between the church’s two buildings at 8015 SE 180th St. in Oxford. Those wishing to attend are asked to bring their own chairs.
“This year’s service at Immanuel Baptist features some great music and an inspirational message,” said Associate Pastor David Cobb of Immanuel Baptist. “We will serve breakfast biscuits delivered by a local restaurant along with coffee and juice. Everyone is welcomed to
join us.”
In Fruitland Park, Northside Christian Church will host a lakefront Sonrise service Easter Sunday at 7 a.m. Those wishing to attend are asked to follow the signs to drive from the church parking lot to the lakefront. The church is located at 3115 Eagles Nest Road, off U.S. Highway 441.
First Baptist Church of Wildwood also is planning an outdoor Easter service at 7 a.m. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. The church can be found at 402 Oxford St. in Wildwood.
And Trinity Assembly of God holds outdoor worship at 7 a.m. at 200 Urick St. in
Fruitland Park.
Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
