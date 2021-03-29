Villagers are eager to resume travel, but some people — particularly cruise travelers — are finding a need to get creative in booking a trip.
With 2020 travelers rebooking their itineraries into 2021 and beyond, Robert Paluszak, president of The Villages Worldwide Foreign Travel Club, said members planning future travel are finding competition and high demand for available itineraries.
Travel agents with AAA, the Auto Club Group, noticed some European river cruise itineraries, a popular travel option among Villagers, are so booked up that cruise lines already opened up options for 2023.
“The pent-up demand for travel is busting at the seams,” said Scott Bartle, field manager of AAA’s Heathrow office. “You’ll see travel continue to rise, especially as we get close to a vaccine.”
For travelers on the hunt for travel itineraries, reaching the destination they have in mind requires creative thinking.
The best option for travelers with limited flexibility for their destination is putting down a deposit to get on a wait list for a given itinerary, Bartle said. Doing this would put them in line for the trip they wish to take, in case space opens up from a cancellation.
“The vendors look at wait lists every day,” he said. “That’s your No. 1 option.”
Being more flexible about when to travel may open up travelers’ options as well, Bartle said.
Ocean cruise travelers are facing difficulties finding itineraries, partly the result of cruise lines’ inability to resume U.S. operations. Cruise Lines International Association, a cruise industry trade group, said cruise lines remain under a voluntary suspension in the U.S. that’s been in place since March 2020.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which had a no-sail order for cruise ships from March to October 2020, issued a Framework for Conditional Sailing Order for resuming operations in U.S. waters. Despite the no-sail order expiring, the CDC recommends avoiding cruise travel.
Most 2021 cruisers who saw cancellations of trips booked for 2020 were rescheduled for 2021 itineraries, Bartle said.
“That ate up a lot of inventory that normally would have been available to people,” he said. “That’s why people traveling in 2021 are having trouble finding departures.”
Like river cruise travelers, ocean cruisers are booking well in advance, too. Interest is up in 2021 and 2022 itineraries, AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said.
“With the pandemic impacting things this year, people are anxious to get out and travel,” he said.
Going into 2021, AAA is also recommending people purchase travel insurance in case illness or injury affects their trips.
“A lot of people ask the question, ‘Why would I do that if it doesn’t cover a pandemic?’” he said. “It does cover your personal illness, so if you broke your ankle, dislocated a knee or had some other injury or illness unrelated to the pandemic, you’ll want to have the ability to cancel the trip and rebook it for another time.”
