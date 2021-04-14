“Good morning,” Pastor Amanda Hahn told the congregation from inside Oxford Assembly of God’s baptistry, which is full of water. “Today is a special day, because we are going to be baptizing several people.” Over the next few minutes, seven people were briefly immersed in water as a reminder they have been united in Jesus. After each immersion, the crowd cheered wildly. The Feb. 7
ceremony came nearly a year after COVID-19 forced the church and countless other area houses of worship to shut their doors. Those baptized exemplified local residents finding or renewing their faith amid the pandemic.
“We have been seeing new families, new Villagers check our church out, whether in-person or online through Facebook and Zoom,” Lead Pastor Derrel Strickland said. “There has been a greater hunger for faith during this pandemic, and the church has seen greater interest from local residents.”
Strickland credited the church’s online campus pastor, Daniel Hahn, for spreading Oxford AOG’s message to those not ready to physically return to church. Since the pandemic began, Oxford AOG has launched several online initiatives, including Strickland’s “virtual phone call” on the church’s Facebook page.
“The ‘phone calls’ are 30-second messages of faith that I deliver every weekday morning,” Strickland said. “We’ve received so much positive feedback that we are looking to continue them even after the pandemic dissipates.”
Facing a challenge
But in some cases, it takes something other than a baptism to find or renew one’s faith. For Steve St. Clair, a Village of Pennecamp resident and New Covenant UMC congregant, his faith was challenged by COVID-19.
St. Clair was diagnosed in mid-July, and didn’t test negative until mid-August.
“I’ve dealt with both open-heart surgery and a stroke, and COVID was just as bad,” he said.
For several weeks, St. Clair dealt with severe weakness, lack of appetite and slept around 20 hours a day.
“The only times I would be awake would be to eat, use the restroom and to change clothes and bedsheets,” he said. “I lost 15 pounds and had no sense of smell. You can’t imagine how much COVID can wipe you out.”
St. Clair’s fight caused him to pray more and to seek answers from God. He asked why he was going through this, but soon realized God was on his side during his battle.
“Because of my prayers, God made sure I didn’t have to be hospitalized and put on a ventilator,” he said. “I was able to get stronger and win the fight, and now my faith is stronger than ever.”
St. Clair was inspired to give back, and donates convalescent plasma every 28 days to OneBlood, which regularly holds donation drives in and around The Villages. People who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that could help patients still fighting COVID-19.
“When the 28-day mark hits and I haven’t made an appointment, I quickly hear from OneBlood,” he said with a laugh. “Once the antibodies leave my system for good, I will sign up to get the vaccine. If I can help others, that’s what I want to do.”
Facing Questions
Joe Fortenbaugh also has been affected by COVID-19, but differently. The Village of Hadley resident is a deacon at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, and the pandemic caused him to wrestle with his faith a bit more.
“When it comes to my faith, I do ask myself why this is happening,” he said. “But it comes back to having faith in the first place, and realizing that you do have to grapple with it every so often.”
Before coming to The Villages, Fortenbaugh worked in the medical field, first at two hospitals, then working administration with a focus on long-term care.
“When I worked in the hospitals and the administrative side, I dealt with a lot of life-and-death situations,” he said. “Over the years, I learned that when times are tough, and you put your trust to the Lord, it makes life easier to hang on.”
At North Lake, Fortenbaugh is one of 18 deacons who each have about 80-90 parishoners they try to reach out to regularly.
“The one thing I frequently hear is how much they appreciate North Lake staying open and active through all this,” he said. “And they also express gratitude at the church offering a virtual alternative to worship.”
Fortenbaugh also has seen his faith tested on the home front, as his wife returned to the workforce and is a nurse at UF Health Leesburg Hospital.
“She works 12-hour shifts, and she’s required to wear a mask 12-13 hours a day,” he said. “Health care workers are on the front lines, and they are doing an incredible job given the extra stress they are dealing with.”
Over the last few months, Fortenbaugh found time to read the Bible from cover to cover. It was the first time he’s ever read the Bible from beginning to end in a short period of time. He also enters the North Lake sanctuary on his own once a week just to sit, give thanks and escape the negativity of the world around him.
Fortenbaugh likes to compare what is going on with the Biblical figure of Job, whose story is full of disasters and calamities, but who never condemns God for his problems.
“He kept his faith and, when I start wrestling with my faith, I think of Job,” Fortenbaugh said. “I’m far from being a perfect person, and we’re all under stress. You just have to forgive and move on.”
