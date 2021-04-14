From New Jersey to Jacksonville and a handful of places in between, former members of The Villages High School baseball team are proudly representing the program nationwide. The Buffalo baseball program is in the midst of its most successful run of graduating players to the next level of competition, with eight alumni continuing their respective careers over the past five years. Additionally, VHS has one former player currently chasing his dreams of playing in the major leagues, as Class of 2015 graduate Jack Perkins will open his third professional season this spring.
“To get to the next level, it takes an incredible amount of time and effort put in,” said Brady Bogart, who is serving his 10th year split between two tenures as VHS head baseball coach. “It is a full-time job. It is a say-no-to-your-friends-and-girlfriend job a lot of the time. And a lot of kids think they’re ready to work that job, but they’re really not.
“But we’ve been fortunate here at The Villages to have several guys that have accepted that job and they’ve worked really hard to be good at it.”
Since the program’s start in 2004, the Buffalo have had 11 players move on to play collegiately, including six signing to schools at the Division I level.
The majority of those signings have come since 2016, spearheaded by Class of 2020 catcher Devin Burkes, who will begin his collegiate career this spring in the SEC at the University of Kentucky.
“This place meant a lot to me,” Burkes said of The Villages and the Buffalo program. “Coach Bogart really helped me tap into my potential and helped me realize what I could become. It took a lot of hard work and dedication — and I know I’ve got to keep working to be even better — but I don’t think I got to where I am now without The Villages and everybody here.”
Burkes’ former battery mate and fellow 2020 VHS grad, Shawn Guilliams, is also destined for the Division I level, having committed to the University of Florida in Gainesville. He is slated to join the Gators next season, following a one-year stint this spring at the College of Central Florida in Ocala.
“I’ve worked as hard as I could to get to the next level, and coach Bogart did a great job pushing me every single day to make sure I did,” Guilliams said.
Bogart also has witnessed all four of his children play at the collegiate level, as sons Cody (Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University), Austin (Stetson, North Florida) and Garrett (Savannah State, Embry-Riddle) have all graced the next level.
Austin is a graduate senior playing this season at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville — where he’s teammates with 2019 VHS alum Dominick Madonna — while Garrett recently transferred from Savannah State to Embry-Riddle ahead of his junior season.
Bogart’s daughter, Carly, was also the first VHS student-athlete in school history to graduate early last December and currently plays softball at the State College of Florida in Bradenton.
“As a parent, we told them growing up that they didn’t need to have a job in school, if they were going to bust their butts in the classroom and on the field,” Bogart said. “Obviously, our kids have done that and we’re proud of them for it. It’s been fun sitting back and watching them put the work in — help them when they’ve needed it — but really let them put the work in for themselves and earn everything for themselves, too.”
The aforementioned Buffalo currently playing at the collegiate level — along with Kole Harris (UNC-Asheville), Aaron Perry (Lake-Sumter State College) and Alberson Mogollon (Lake-Sumter) — are all trying to follow in the footsteps of Perkins, who is set to open in the minor leagues this season.
As a member of the VHS program, Perkins tallied 278 strikeouts and posted a 1.90 career ERA — leading the Buffalo to three district titles — from 2012 to 2015.
Perkins went on to play at Stetson University in DeLand, where he went 19-10 in 36 career starts over three seasons, while striking out 253 hitters in 240 innings pitched.
“My time (at VHS) was very special, and it definitely helped pave the way for my career,” Perkins said. “It was a great stepping stone for college and eventually professional ball.”
Perkins, who boasts a fastball velocity flirting in the range of 90-93 mph, became the first former VHS athlete to be drafted by a professional sports franchise in 2018, when he was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 11th round of the Major League Baseball Draft that June.
After traversing through the rookie Gulf Coast League and scattering three other separate minor-league stops around an arm injury, Perkins dedicated the entire COVID-19-canceled campaign last season to training and honing his craft.
The former VHS star is slated to open the 2021 season with either the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws (New Jersey) or the Double-A Reading Fightin’ Phils (Pennsylvania), with the assignment to be made official later this month.
“It’s hard to put into words how much I’m ready to play ball again,” Perkins said. “I’m very excited to get to pitch again. I’m healthy, stronger and can’t wait to get back out there.”
Staff writer Cody Hills can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5286, or cody.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
