Richard Pettus still occasionally grabs his lunch and heads out to his favorite spot on The Villages High School’s campus. Equally soaked in sunshine and solitude at the midday hour, The H.G. Morse Range offers a unique vantage point to enjoy a meal. And as The Villages Charter School system surpasses its 20th anniversary, the only athletic director and head football coach its high school has ever known also enjoys a perspective that few share.
“When I think about where we started and where we’ve been, to where we are now, it’s a complete blessing and a joy for me,” Pettus said. “I get to sitting out here and it hits me that this place is incredible. Here I am (finishing) my 19th year, and I’m just as fired up today as I was 19 years ago.
“And I think a lot of that is because of the progress we’ve made in that time.”
The Villages High School’s athletic program first began in 2002, as the fall and winter seasons featured golf and basketball, respectively. The Buffalo took to the football field for the first time in the spring of 2003, before transitioning to a full-time varsity schedule on the gridiron in 2004.
Today, VHS boasts 25 teams in 16 sports, utilizing 11 fields of play and facilities both on and off campus throughout the community.
“The Villages itself is a very active and busy place, and I feel our school has mirrored that,” said Randy McDaniel, director of education for The Villages Charter School. “One of the most important things that athletics — or any extracurricular activity — bring is an opportunity for students to find their passions, and we’ve tried to embrace that as we’ve grown.”
One of the fundamental factors in the school’s growth in athletics is the program’s group of loyal supporters, which was founded before the Buffalo competed in a variety of sports themselves.
The Villages Buffalo Booster Club, which was organized in 2003, features more than 125 members — most of whom attend VHS athletic events both home and away.
“It’s been an amazing experience to be a part of something like this,” said Village of Fernandina resident Gary Nellans, who served his third year as the club’s president during the 2020-21 school year.
“You can just sense the excitement and the enthusiasm within our club, and we all have this common goal of supporting all these great student-athletes. “For those of us who can’t get back to see our own grandchildren play sports, this has become the next best thing.”
And those who have followed Buffalo athletics in recent years have been treated to a wealth of success, too. Of the athletic program’s 55 district championships in its history, 18 have been claimed just in the last three years.
VHS completed its firstundefeated regular season in football in 2018 — replicating the feat again in 2020 — while the Buffalo boys basketball team has advanced to the state final four twice in the last four years.
The school also has celebrated three individual state champions.
Emma Symonds took first in the girls’ high jump in 2019, while brothers Colton and Taylor Jackson each won individual wrestling state titles in 2013.
“It’s just become this phenomenal athletic program,” said VHS swimming coach, Jacqui Mitchell, who has held coaching duties for 17 years. “We’ve put in years of hard work and we went from only a handful of athletes on a handful of teams, to now we’re these full teams that other schools are fearing to compete against.”
A major contributor to the recent success has been the adaptation of a strength and conditioning program at the school, as VHS brought aboard two full-time coaches — Isaac Charles and Cheri Bevis — to enhance athletes from each sport throughout the year.
“Having them here with us these last couple years has just been a great thing for our entire athletic program,” said VHS educator and assistant football coach, Myrick Guice, who also was a four-sport athlete and a graduate of the Class of 2008. “Compared to when I was a student there, now you’ve got people who are truly dedicated to strengthening and conditioning our athletes. That’s something we really haven’t had before and it makes a big difference.”
The growth and improved focus on Buffalo athletics has led to more VHS student-athletes competing at the next level than ever before, as 27 former athletes have continued their athletic careers collegiately in the last two years — the most ever in a two-year period.
“We’ve grown tremendously and so fast, that sometimes we don’t reflect back enough on the accomplishments and the things we’ve been able to do,” Pettus said. “The train is moving fast, and it’s not slowing down — which is a good problem to have. It’s been a great journey and yet, we’re not at our destination of what we want this to be yet.”
That ultimate destination for the VHS athletic department, Pettus said, is more nearsighted than far. In the last three years, renovations to athletic facilities include an overhaul of the baseball and softball complex, as well as the addition of a football video board and new outdoor track surface.
“I know we’ll be able to maintain what we have, and taking care of what we have is the most important thing,” Pettus said. “We’re so blessed and fortunate to have the support from school administration and the community, and we never take that for granted.”
Never was that support from the community on display more than this past summer, when The Villages announced plans for a new expanded high school campus near County Road 470 in Sumter County — scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
The campus will feature a state-of-the-art athletics complex, highlighted by an Olympic-size swimming facility and diving center, tennis courts, and a large indoor sports and event facility capable of hosting large tournaments for basketball, wrestling and volleyball among others. The complex will also include multi-purpose outdoor fields of play for soccer and lacrosse, as well as new stadium venues for football, baseball, softball and track and field.
“When we talk about the future and what’s in store, you can’t help but get excited,” Pettus said. “We’re just so grateful to the Morse family and The Villages, as a whole, because none of this is possible without them. None of it. This is their vision and we just feel fortunate to help carry it out.”
And yet regardless where the athletic department at The Villages High School goes next, odds are one might still be able to find its director and head football coach enjoying a sandwich out in the grandstands.
“Everyone needs to know this doesn’t get to where it’s at without Coach Pettus,” Guice said. “If it turns over hands five, six, seven or eight times like most places in 20 years do — you won’t get what we have here. He goes above and beyond to make our athletic programs the absolute best they can be.
“No matter how far we’ve come or how much we continue to grow, our goal has always been his goal — that we represent our school and our community in that same first-class manner.”
Staff Writer Cody Hills can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5286, or cody.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
