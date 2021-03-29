Pam Kelly has an exacting housekeeper. Her name’s Alexa. Kelly lives in a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens home that isn’t just designed to accommodate her disabilities, but is also a smart home run by the Amazon voice assistant Alexa. Kelly was medically retired in 2006 after 17 years of service. The Army veteran was severely injured in a 2002 training accident where equipment crushed her head, shoulders and spine. An unsuccessful surgery further limited her movement, leaving her with only partial use of her arm.
Villagers for Veterans spent about two years mobilizing the community on Kelly’s behalf. After an absolute landslide of community support, with everyone from veterans’ groups to exercise and social groups pitching in, Villagers for Veterans raised more than $300,000 and in-kind donations to help build the home.
The house allows for Kelly’s wheelchair. For example, doorways are 42 inches wide with doors that slide to the side instead of pulling out, and the kitchen counter is at a level she can reach.
But, from the beginning, Marie Bogdonoff, CEO of Villagers for Veterans, knew Kelly’s house would have to be a smart one.
“I knew of some veterans that had had smart homes, and of course over the years it’s developed more,” said Bogdonoff, of the Village of Pine Ridge. “At the beginning you could only do it through an iPad or things like that, but over the years it’s gotten better, and I’m sure it will continue to get better.”
That knowledge is how Yang Shen, a facilitator with the Hands-On Tech club, got involved. Shen has been working with smart home technology since before 2000, and he started installing several features in Kelly’s home he was familiar with from his own home.
“You don’t want to experiment at that level,” said Shen, of the Village of Collier.
Even so, there were some roadblocks. For example, they ran into trouble with the faucets after they discovered that the manufacturer hadn’t taken into account someone might want more than one in a house.
Consequently, when you told one to turn on, they all did.
However, once the home was finished, the extent to which her house could be automated surprised Kelly. She had some smart items at her old home, but nothing like this.
A doorbell camera allows her to see, and speak to, anyone who comes to the door. Kelly can tell Alexa to unlock the door and let them in.
If she wants, or needs, to call someone, she can tell Alexa to open up her contacts list or call 911.
The lights turn on in Kelly’s home at the sound of her voice, as does just about everything else. Her faucets are automated, and so are her shower, oven and fridge.
Her fridge tells her smart phone via Wi-Fi that the filter needs to be changed, how many times the door was open that day, and what temperature it is inside the different compartments and freezer.
Her favorite room, however, is her master bedroom. The open floor plan means there’s no walls from the bedroom to the bathroom. She has a ceiling lift that is all hydraulics. She can use her voice to get the lights to switch on, and see who comes into the driveway through her smart phone.
“I’m pretty well self-sufficient just in my own master bedroom,” Kelly said.
Not that a learning curve hasn’t been involved.
“When you have a smart house like this and you have a lot of voice-operated controls, you program the house, but the house and the user have to learn about each other,” Shen said. “Pam had to learn the vocabulary that the house understood, and when you’re using something like an Echo device, it learns your voice.”
Even though she moved in back in August, Kelly admits she’s still learning.
“You have smart technology, but you have to be a smart person to run them,” she said.
To turn on a light, you can’t just say “Turn on the lights” if multiple areas of your home are automated.
You need to be specific, like “Turn on the living room lights.” Otherwise, it won’t work.
Then there’s saying the right words in the right way. A change in inflection can confuse Alexa. If you don’t pronounce a command right, she won’t respond, or say she doesn’t know that command.
And, when talking about her home’s capabilities, Kelly is careful to refer to Alexa as “her.” If she doesn’t, Alexa will switch on and start talking, trying to figure out why she’s been summoned.
For all that, Kelly is still amazed by her home.
Without it, “I’d be so tired out first thing in the morning just trying to get out of bed to turn the light on.”
It’s a blessing to have it, she said.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
