Like countless other couples, Dianne Dougherty and her husband, Mike, knew no one when they moved in 2018 to the Village of Fenney. Both were eager to meet neighbors and find new friendships. Waving at neighbors or briefly chatting at the postal station didn’t often allow enough time to gain a comfort level with new people. Making the process easier, not just for the two of them but also for so many other retirees in the same new-to-town conundrum, required some thought. Dianne wanted to find an activity that everyone could do together.
Then she had an idea. What about a couple’s scramble?
“It doesn’t matter if you are really good at golf or really bad,” she said. “My husband is a much better golfer than me. But in a scramble, it doesn’t really matter.”
She got busy spreading the word, and response among fellow Village of Fenney residents was immediate and positive.
“We all wanted to get out and meet people,” Dianne said.
The Fenney Couples group Dianne created is one of a handful of groups in The Villages that are dedicated to residents gathering and socializing with other couples.
Within these groups, couples can explore a variety of activities together, said Pam Henry, recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations with The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. Some are meant for couples who like to dance or play bridge or darts. Other groups draw couples from specific villages help to round out opportunities to meet people.
Over more than two years, Dianne’s group has grown by leaps and bounds and now includes 90 couples from the Village of Fenney.
“We’ve got a big group, and we are still adding on,” she said.
And a second couples scramble group is in the works, but it isn’t limited to Village of Fenney residents.
“It’s something everybody just loves,” she said.
After the success of her first group, Dianne thought about launching a club for people who weren’t necessarily interested in golf.
She started a couples card group, which meets once a month. And like couples golf, the new idea immediately became a hit.
And following her lead, other Fenney residents launched additional activities, including couples supper nights and a couples bowling group, which now has 32 teams.
Years ago, Mitchell Sheinbaum started one of The Villages’ larger clubs for couples with a few friends.
When the Village Santiago resident hosted a Valentine’s Day party 11 years ago, his plan was simply to honor Michelle, his wife of 25 years.
He invited some of their closest friends — seven other happily married couples.
As the evening began to wind down, someone said, “Why don’t we do this more often?”
And so, the 2nd Honeymoon Club was born.
Very simply, this club reminds couples to celebrate their relationships by taking time every month for something romantic.
Through the years, members have planned trips to national parks and to beautiful cities, including Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina. The group also tends to frequent dinner theaters.
From 14 members attending that first Valentine’s Day party, the 2nd Honeymooners Club has swelled to include 1,100 members, with 400 on a waiting list.
“The common denominator in the club is to be with other couples who love each other,” Sheinbaum said.
