Jacquelin “Jackie” Martinez’s day often starts before the sun is up, and ends long after it’s gone down. Her hours have only gotten longer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cleanliness and safety have never been more important in the schools than since the pandemic began. Martinez is one of the many custodians committed to the mission of students’ safety and well-being at The Villages Charter School. Her position as operations manager, however, means that she is the final checkpoint for quality control.
Martinez dedicates her days to ensuring everything is spick and span — and, most importantly, safe during a global pandemic.
Martinez came to the charter school in 2005 as a part-time custodian on the 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. shift. After moving to Florida from Puerto Rico in 1997 and living in Tampa, Ocala and Jacksonville, she decided she wanted to live in Central Florida for its hometown feel.
Her sister-in-law had been hired recently at the school, and there were more openings.
Martinez is a delight to work with, said Chuck Monteleone, facilities manager of The Villages Commercial Property Management.
“She’s one of those people who is always smiling, always positive,” he said. “She’s very engaged with the community. We had a transition with a new company, and she was the one person whom everybody at the school said ‘Please make sure she gets moved onto the new company’ because of her history with the school.”
This respect from her employer was important to Martinez throughout the pandemic, especially when it hit home for her.
Eight months ago, Martinez lost her father to COVID-19.
Often, she feels like she’s still waiting for the effects of that loss to hit her. She is certain, however, she will be able to deal with those when they come.
“God will not put anything in your path unless you can handle it,” she said.
She’s already faced other hardships — moving to the U.S. mainland and starting a new life, a car accident that left her husband paralyzed for about four months, and shortly after that, his cancer diagnosis.
One way she copes is by making the school where she works as safe as she can for those who work and learn there.
The cleaning is deeper these days, but the crew has adapted. The time staff members have to make sure everything is thoroughly disinfected is reduced, in some ways, due to scheduling changes meant to allow for more social distancing of students.
Some of this distancing has taken shape in the form of an increased e-learning presence. Students and parents across the system have taken advantage of online learning options that allow those with at-risk loved ones to be even safer and more distanced out of an abundance of caution.
Then there’s the distance requirements between staff members. As a hugger, Martinez often doesn’t find herself fulfilled by a “hello” or even a fistbump with someone around whom she would ordinarily wrap her arms.
Despite this change, everyone — from the custodial staff to administrators to cafeteria workers — recognizes Martinez’s wide smile through a tie-dye mask, greeting her with a loud, drawn-out “hello” or “what’s up?”
Some daily tasks remain the same for Martinez. She usually starts by looking over work orders and checking up on tasks that should have been completed. Managing a staff of about
30 night and day shift employees means she’s in constant communication with all of her employees, consistently walking around the schools to ensure everything is running smoothly.
Aside from being an honest, sincere and sweet person, Monteleone said, Martinez keeps the school safe and sanitized and her staff on task.
“She’s pretty much in charge of the entire campus’s day-to-day operations,” he said, including the Little Buffalo Learning Center.
Monteleone described her job as a lot of “quality control” and “putting out little fires here or there.”
But this is about more than a job for Martinez — it’s about family.
Martinez’s staff includes her husband of 25 years, José; daughter, Daneshka, a 2016 charter school graduate; and nephew, José, who recently came to work with the family after relocating from Puerto Rico. Martinez’s son, Jonathan, attends 11th grade at the charter school.
Everyone has a nickname, whether it’s Martinez’s boss, José Delgado — “jefe,” meaning “president” in Spanish — or “Crazy Lady” Lourdez Cruz, who sometimes gets lost in the school she’s cleaning. “José Flash” Alcantara,is quick at his job. His wife, Mary Santos, gets a variety of terms of endearment, most frequently “Ma,” as Martinez views Santos almost like a mother.
“It’s a family feel here on every level,” Martinez said.
It’s good that the school feels like a second home to Martinez, as she often spends more time there than at her actual home. On a typical day, she doesn’t stop working until about 10 p.m.
Armed with an ID card that doubles as a door-opener, two cellphones and a set of master keys, she talks and jokes as she moves around the schools, easily shifting between Spanish and English. An encouraging and fun management style is a priority for her because she knows her employees still respect her authority, but appreciate seeing her easygoing side.
During one visit to some of the school’s offices, administrative assistants bantered with Martinez about her coming to inspect the schools and “crack the whip,” teasing that her husband is afraid of the 5-foot-1 manager. Martinez makes goofy faces through the windows to the hallway as she leaves.
She couldn’t imagine weathering the pandemic without a sense of humor and her whole family by her side.
Senior writer Alexandria Mansfield can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5401, or alexandria.mansfield@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.