Today

Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds with heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. High 86F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.