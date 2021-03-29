Local shoppers still intend to show loved ones they care this Valentine’s Day, even as reports show a drop in nationwide holiday spending.
Consumers planned to spend $21.8 billion for Valentine’s Day, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics. Candy, greeting cards and flowers are at the top of people’s shopping lists.
The $21.8 billion is down from last year’s spending, which was $27.4 billion. Individual average spending has also gone down. This year, people planned to spend about $164.76 compared to last year’s $196.31, according to the NRF.
However, Villages stores that sell popular Valentine’s Day items saw an increase in business because of the holiday, including places such as Edible Arrangements, Ellen’s Hallmark Shop, The Villages Florist, Peterbrooke Chocolatier and Plantation Flower Designs & Gifts.
Edible Arrangements co-owner Rachelle Neck said the business expected to make about 800 deliveries on Saturday and today alone. “It’s been extremely busy,” Neck said.
Chocolate-covered strawberries are the most popular item being ordered. Neck and Becky Pilipow, co-owner of Edible Arrangements, expected to dip about 15,000 strawberries for this year’s holiday.
To help with demand, the store has had 10 people working per shift with 15 drivers helping with deliveries. On a normal day, about three people are working per shift and there is one driver making deliveries.
About 54% of people planned to give someone candy for Valentine’s Day, making it the most popular gift choice.
Peterbrooke Chocolatier has been “crazy busy,” said Veronica Barnes, one of the owners.
Staff at the chocolate shop in Lake Sumter Landing Market Square have seen a lot of walk-ins, orders and shipments this year, and the phone has been ringing off the hook, Barnes said.
Barnes said she wasn’t sure what to expect this year. The holidays exceeded expectations, but she thought things might slow down for Valentine’s Day.
“Right now it’s surely beyond our expectations again,” she said.
Ellen’s Hallmark Shop in La Plaza Grande has had a steady stream of customers buying cards, candy and stuffed animals.
“The cards are our big seller,” said Nancy Grady, manager of the store.“Everything is going. I think we’ve stayed fairly steady and everything is going really good.”
Flowers are expected to be the third-most popular Valentine’s day gift, with about 36% of consumers planning to buy them for their loved ones.
Jeff Osterman, owner of Plantation Flowers Designs & Gifts in Southern Trace Plaza, expected business as usual this year. However, it experienced more business and more people ordering earlier, he said.
Osterman believes this is happening because of the pandemic. Many people can’t be together, so they want to send out a nice gift during this time, he said.
“I think we’re seeing the benefit of that, fortunately and unfortunately,” he said.
The Villages Florist has also been “pretty booming,” according to Roberta Fansler, owner of the store in La Plaza Grande.
The number of orders is up this year from last year. Fansler expected to deliver 500 or more flower arrangements last week through today.
Fansler thought the pandemic would affect how business went this holiday, but that isn’t the case.
“We are pleasantly surprised at the amount of orders we are receiving this holiday,” she said.
