As area houses of worship slowly return to regular activities
a year after the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down,
a few local churches opted to hold safe and unique Easter
celebrations for congregants of all ages. Whether through an egg hunt, butterfly release or Easter musical, congregants were happy to celebrate Easter this year.
Butterfly Release
Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Oxford will resume its annual Easter tradition at 9:30 this morning of a live butterfly release outside its sanctuary on County Road 472 (Rainey Trail).
“We were unable to have the release last year due to COVID-19, so our congregation is very excited that we are able to do it now,” said Pastor James Rockey of Amazing Grace Lutheran. “The butterfly release will be part of several Easter events happening in the church that morning, including activities for children.”
The butterfly release has been an Amazing Grace Lutheran tradition since shortly after the church hosted its first service back in 2007. This year’s gathering features congregants and guests of all ages receiving small envelopes housing newly formed butterflies, emerging out of the chrysalis.
Once Rockey gives the signal, the envelopes are then opened, allowing some 250 butterflies to take to the sky to begin their new and free life.
“We see the hope of Christ and the promise of eternal life symbolized in this butterfly release,” Rockey added. “It is a wonderful reminder of our new life and that by faith in Christ we become new creations.”
Easter Musical
Fairway Christian Church was in a musical mood last weekend as it presented “Who Will Call Him King of Kings: An Easter Musical” on March 27 and 28 at its sanctuary in The Villages.
The church is known for staging musicals around Christmas and Easter, but with the coronavirus pandemic on the minds of many, Fairway Christian pastors and staff made sure everyone, from actors to congregants,
were safe.
“Traditionally, the choir would sit together, but for our Easter show the members were spaced out across the stage,” said Michael Coppock, associate minister of worship at Fairway Christian. “We also limited attendance to
242 people for each production, so those wishing to attend a show had to visit our website to reserve a free ticket.”
“Our musicals may look a little different during a pandemic, but they still carry strong messages that attendees take home with them,” added Butch Gastfield, preaching minister for Fairway Christian.
Family Easter Egg Hunt
New Covenant United Methodist Church staged what it called a “safe” Family Easter Egg Hunt on March 28. Church family minister Kayla DeSimone said safety protocols were put in place for the hunt, including requiring participating children to be registered ahead of time through the New Covenant UMC website.
“The egg hunt was open for children from age 3 pre-K to fifth grade,” DeSimone said. “We turned the front west lot of the church on Woodridge Drive into ‘Egg Hunt Central,’ with parameters based on how many people signed up so we could be in sync with safety and social distancing protocols.”
Egg Hunt and Easter Cantata
Two miles down from New Covenant UMC is Oxford Assembly of God, which has gone for its first in-person Easter in two years. Oxford AOG Youth Pastor Amanda Hahn said the festivities began March 28 with an egg hunt and Easter cantata.
“The Easter cantata is put on by the church choir, and is a musical story about Easter,” she said. “We weren’t able to do the cantata last year for obvious reasons, and the choir was excited to return to the sanctuary to perform it again.”
Older children from grades 6-12 had the chance to participate in the church’s annual Easter scavenger hunt on Friday. Church staff and volunteers hid eggs containing clues all over the Oxford AOG property, even the cemetery behind the church.
“The teens generally form teams to compete, and the winning team gets to sign the church’s chocolate bunny trophy,” Hahn said with a laugh.
Hahn added that Easter Sunday services at Oxford AOG feature a number of traditions, including a performance by Lead Pastor Derrel Strickland, a special celebration during “Children’s Church,” as well as a teen service for those in grades 6-12 tonight.
Hahn said the church is slowly getting back to normal as more people show a willingness to attend in-person worship and events, while others are discovering Oxford AOG online.
“We still have a few sections of the sanctuary blocked off for social-distancing reasons, but we’ve been doing the same services and events since we resumed in-person worship last May,” she said. “We’re hearing from congregants and the community that people are looking for some kind of normalcy, but also understand that masks and social distancing are part of that.”
Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
