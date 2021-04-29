In charge of booking nostalgic performers

Among his responsibilities, Villages Executive Director of Entertainment Brian Russo books the shows that come through Savannah Center, many of which are tribute shows. “Arrival from Sweden: The Music of ABBA,” “The Everly Brothers Reunion Concert Live At Royal Albert Hall Revisited” and “The Rocketman Show” are among the acts that have performed at the venue, bringing Villages patrons back to the time when they first heard songs like “Dancing Queen” and “Rocket Man.” This month, patrons can experience the music of Queen at “Absolute Queen” Monday-Wednesday. Russo spoke with the Daily Sun about the importance of those shows to Villagers.
What are some of your favorite tribute shows that have come through Savannah Center?
Hotel California has always been a personal favorite. They are so on point and consistent it’s really hard not to love them. I’ve also really enjoyed Arrival From Sweden and Absolute Queen. Both do an incredible job of capturing the original artists.
What response do these shows usually get from patrons?
People love them. Tribute shows can sometimes be a touchy subject since we’d all like to see the real thing, but often that’s not possible. Patrons love the opportunity to see someone who captures the essence of the artist they love — especially if they can’t see the real thing.
To what do you attribute that response?
It’s partially the nostalgia, along with the chance to see a representation of the artist when they were in their prime. Also, it’s a lot more affordable than the real thing, so that certainly helps.
How do you go about selecting the tribute shows?
First thing is if it’s an artist that is popular with our residents. If they are, then I focus on musicianship, energy on stage, overall production quality and if they can capture the overall essence. Some acts will never capture the sound perfectly, so it comes down more to if the show personifies who they are performing the tribute of. If they can do that, I’ll go for it.
Does the location of The Villages impact the booking process in any way?
It’s kind of a double-edged sword. To keep costs down, we try to get acts that are routed this way while on tour. The downside is Florida isn’t really on the way to anything else within the U.S., but the upside is once they are here, we generally get two chances — once as they’re going south and again as they head north. It also helps that weekdays are just as good as weekend dates here.
