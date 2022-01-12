Immersive theater allows audiences to move through spaces, interact with shows and sometimes, become part of them. Immersive experiences like "Dragons and Fairies,” opening this month at Harry P. Leu Gardens in Orlando allows visitors to interact with fantasy characters. And "immersive” entertainment is not limited to the theater realm. The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit enables visitors to "walk through” his classic works. The Seasons, opening in May in Orlando, adds sensory elements to a classical music composition. And Secret Library brings immersive "puzzle theater” and "escape room” challenges into the virtual realm with interactive games. Here are some shows that Central Florida residents can immerse themselves in.
Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Orlando
Oct. 7 through today, Orange County Convention Center
- This exhibit brings works by van Gogh – The Potato Eaters, The Starry Night, and Sunflowers – to life. Visitors can immerse themselves in his art as they walk through hundreds of thousands of cubic feet of large-scale projections animating his works. Based in different venues across the country, the exhibit "highlights the unique architecture of its spaces.” Today is the last day it is open. For more information visit orlandovangogh.com.
Dragons and Fairies
Jan. 21 to March 6, 2022, Harry P. Leu Gardens
- Actors dressed as dragons and fairies walk participants through this immersive story by Creative City Project. Over 3/4 of a mile, they will pass by large-scale lighting installations, "life-sized” animatronic dragons and other surprises. The experience will take place from Jan. 21 to March 6. For more information, visit creativecityproject.com.
The Seasons
May 20 to 22 and 27 to 29, 2022.
- Another Creative City Project experience, The Seasons is a "multi-sensory orchestral performance.” The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra performs Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, surrounding by audiences, as projections and other sensory elements like wind and falling leaves bring the composition to life. Performances will take place from May 20 to 22 and 27 to 29. Tickets go on sale April 4. For more information, visit creativecityproject.com.
Secret Library
- Taking place via computer browser, live (virtual) actors lead teams through collaborative "puzzle theater” or "escape room” challenges based on different story lines, each with different difficulty levels. Participants can interact with a virtual map, similar to a game board, and with the actors. For more information, visit secretlibrary.io.
