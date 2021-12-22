Imagine catching a glimpse of the canals of Venice without even stepping on an airplane.
Robert Paluszak did that during the COVID-19 pandemic, using virtual reality to get a feel for destinations he wanted to visit in person.
It is just one example of how technology enhances how Villagers travel and how they plan travel.
"Sitting home planning the trip used to mean going to the different catalogs and looking at the latest tour package," said Paluszak, of the Village of Mallory Square. "Nowadays it's so much easier to book your travel plans yourself. (Since) 20 years ago, there's been a big change with that self service kind of thing."
Mobile Apps
The ability to use mobile data and mobile apps radically improves the travel experience compared to 20 or even 10 years ago, Paluszak said.
It gives travelers more independence with their plans, he said.
"They're more familiar with using Uber or Lyft," Paluszak said. "In Europe, I can get a cab or a ride-share (using an app) and boom, it's done."
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated how travel providers, from hotels to cruise lines and theme parks, use mobile apps to provide the guest experience as they sought ways to decrease or eliminate the need for high-touch surfaces.
Tom Fujawa, who sailed in August aboard one of Royal Caribbean's first pandemic-era cruises from the U.S., said he and his wife, Judy, utilized Royal Caribbean's Royal App during their trip for the vast majority of their activities.
"Everything (including) scheduling our meals, noting the meal menus and scheduling the shows had to be done with that app," Tom said. "For example, paper menus were not provided as we sat down for our meals, and we were asked to bring up the menu on our smartphone and select our meals from that. As the cruise progressed, a few menus were made available, but it took some time to get one."
Tom, of the Village of Calumet Grove, said he doubts whether a person without the Royal App would have had a pleasant experience on the cruise.
Walt Disney World Resort also offers virtual menus and mobile ordering at restaurants through its My Disney Experience app.
Review Sites and Communities
Generations ago, travelers would peruse guidebooks to find lodging options and judge what would fit their needs best based on the star ratings, Paluszak said.
Today, "everybody's now a critic," he said. Websites such as Tripadvisor allow travelers to look up hotels, restaurants and tour packages in a given area and read about other travelers' experiences.
"I'd be able to pull up an app and look at what the prices were and what the reviews were," Paluszak said. "We had very few surprises or problems."
Beyond reviews, some travel websites have communities where people may catalog their travels and give advice for others planning visits to those destinations.
John Higbee, a member of the Worldwide Foreign Travel Club, uses a website called Travellerspoint that allows its users to map out upcoming travels and organize them into plans, as well as catalog past travels. Higbee has done both.
His research on the site guided both past and upcoming trips, such as a January 2020 cruise vacation that included stops in Australia, New Zealand, Tasmania and New Guinea and a planned Mediterranean cruise that he hopes to take in 2022.
"In terms of searching out a trip, we've been to so many places in the world there's not a lot of searching anymore, so I have a catalog in my mind about what we've used and what we haven't used," said Higbee, of the Village of Belvedere. "Having all those websites searchable offers a pretty good dose of things, and there are a couple of sites that are aggregators so you can narrow the field."
Virtual Reality
During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Paluszak used a VR headset to travel to places like London and Venice, Italy, without leaving home.
It was the only thing close to traveling he could do during a time of lockdowns.
While virtual tourism is not the same as actually going to a city, the ability to simulate being somewhere and having up-close views of destinations like the canals in Venice or the inside of Parliament or Big Ben in London is helpful with planning trips, Paluszak said.
But virtual immersion never will replace actual travel, he said.
"Once you see it, you're like, 'I want to go there in person,'" he said. "We can get the sights and sounds, but the smell of it is something you miss."
