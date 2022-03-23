So, you've just moved to Florida from another state. Congratulations!
Are you ready for the election?
This year, thousands of new Florida residents, drawn by the state's sunny climate and other attractions, will participate in their first statewide election. Since many voting rules and regulations are determined by the state, new residents shouldn't be surprised if they run into some differences between their new home, and their old one.
Florida has attracted thousands of people from across the country in the past year or so. An estimated 220,890 people moved here from other states from July 2020 to July 2021, making Florida No. 1 in domestic migration, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Vintage 2021 national and state population estimates and components of change.
While it wasn't just retirees who moved in last year, the state has often attracted Northern retirees. In fact, a majority of Villages homeowners who come from outside Florida hail from New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. Using data provided by The Villages, it's possible to estimate that 1,268 people from those four states moved here from Jan. 26, 2021, to Jan. 21, 2022.
So, when they and other new residents head to the ballot box, it's important to remember Florida elections won't be exactly the same as those four states. Here's some ways they differ:
Florida vs. New York: How do I get an absentee/mail-in ballot?
Requirements to get vote-by-mail ballots vary from state to state. In New York, voters have to give a reason why they should get a mail, or absentee, ballot, such as being away from their county on Election Day or COVID-19.
But mail ballots aren't called absentee ballots in Florida. They're called vote-by-mail ballots, and there's a reason for that.
"We changed the term absentee to vote-by-mail back about 10 years ago just because absentee implies you're absent," said Wesley Wilcox, Marion County elections supervisor and Florida Supervisors of Elections association president. "That's not what we had.”
In Florida, you don't need a reason for a vote-by-mail ballot: you just need to sign up for one.
Florida vs. Ohio: Can I vote in the primary?
Ohio residents may be used to partially-open primaries. Michigan residents will be familiar with open primaries. There are differences between the two, but both states allow voters to choose which party's primary to participate in.
Florida, however, is a closed primary state. That means voters can only vote for the candidates or nominees of the party they're registered with.
"We get a lot of questions in regards to that because they're just not familiar with closed primaries," said Bill Keen, Sumter County supervisor of elections.
So, you might think that, unless you're a Democrat or Republican, you'll get a blank ballot.
But there's exceptions to closed primaries, say, if there's a universal primary contest where all candidates for an office are from the same party. And voters of all registered affiliations will still vote referendums.
Florida vs. Pennsylvania: When is my primary?
Newcomers might want to check their calendars before prepping for the primary. Pennsylvanian voters, for example, cast their primary ballots in May this year, but primary dates can vary wildly between states.
In Florida, primary elections are in August. During presidential election years there's also a presidential preference primary in March.
This year, the midterm primary is Aug. 23. Early voting periods vary from county to county. In Lake County, it runs from Aug. 11-20. Early voting in Marion and Sumter counties, however, runs from Aug. 13-20. Early voting gives voters of that particular county a chance to go to designated voting site, not their usual voting precinct, to cast their ballot before the actual election day.
Florida vs. Michigan: Is there same-day voter registration?
Not every state has a voter registration deadline. In Michigan, voters can register to vote on Election Day, and then cast their ballot.
The practice is known as same-day voter registration, and Florida doesn't do it.
The state has registration deadlines, or book closing days, 29 days before an election.
The last day to register to vote, or to change your party, for the August primary, is July 25. The last day to register to vote or change your party for the November general election is Oct. 11.
To register to vote online, visit registertovoteflorida.gov/home. To register via mail, go to tinyurl.com/s4caat8u to get the form. You can also register in person at your county's elections office. County Tax Collector offices in Lake, Marion and Sumter also offer voter registration, along with usual services such as vehicle tag and title registrations, new and renewed driver's licenses and renewals, and tax payments.
