Robots and law enforcement work side by side to avert crises. Locally, the Lake County Sheriff's Office's Hazardous Devices Team had 23 calls for service in 2021, according to Sgt. Bud Hart. Six were live improvised explosives, and four were live explosives. The team uses a Northrop Grumman Remotec Andros F6B. It has cameras, which allow the team to see the area and direct the robot remotely. Using a joystick, law enforcement can guide the F6B up stairs and over rocks using the robot's track system. The robot also has speakers and microphones, allowing communication. "Law enforcement today is no longer beating the street,” Hart said. Hart has been with the sheriff's office team since it originated. The Daily Sun spoke to him about the robot and the advantages it gives.
What would happen if you didn't have the ability to use a robot and do things remotely?
Without doing things remotely, the bomb tech basically has to go down and do everything hands-on. We still utilize that because that's our main thing. At the end of the day, no matter what you do, a human being has to go down there and make sure everything's safe. But, without the robot, you do it all step by step. One of the key phrases years ago was, once you go remote, stay remote until that final step. Nowadays, with the technology, it just makes it so much easier and so much less hazardous. But it's all mechanical and all electronic, and sometimes Murphy's Law takes effect and you have to go down and do everything by hand, or if you get into a confined space where the robot won't fit, you still do hands on. That requires putting on that 80-pound bomb suit in nice Florida weather.
Famously in 2016 in Dallas, there was a situation where a bomb robot was used to take down a shooter. Robots perform many other tasks. What are some that you think people wouldn't expect?
Especially in today's society we're really struggling with de-escalation techniques. The use of the robot seems like it would be more of an escalation, but, in theory, you could use it to de-escalate because of the communication capability of it. If it was an individual inside a building threatening to kill themselves, why send a person in there when you can send a robot in and still communicate with him? It just makes it that much easier where you can see instead of throwing a traditional bag phone (a rechargeable phone with a cable in a bag) through the window: It has no camera capability. I have camera capabilities to where you can see his expressions and his motions, and you would be able to read all that and communicate and work off that. It would open up a door for a hostage negotiator to try and de-escalate that whole scene without risking anybody's life, and it eliminates the possibility of suicide by cop.
What do you think people most misunderstand about the work you do?
I watched an episode where they did a piece on the New York bomb squad a while back, and one of the comments was you have to be crazy to be on that team, because you're risking your life no matter what. And it's not so much as being crazy. With proper training, you get to do something that is exciting, and you follow the safety rules, and it's pretty much a safe thing. But most people think that we're all crazy to have to go down there on top of a device and face danger head on. But if you stick to the rules of safety, then it's pretty much an easy day. But at the same time, you do risk what you're doing, but if it's to save somebody else, that's why we all do it.
— Leah Schwarting
