Stepping inside a pow-wow immerses people in Native American culture.
Tribes organize them as ways to gather and meet, where they dance, sing, renew friendships and celebrate their cultural heritage.
People will see the burning of a fire, which is considered sacred and represents the spirit of the pow-wow. When the fire is out, it means the pow-wow has ended.
They will hear drums, which represents the heartbeat of Mother Earth.
There's dancing and prayers in a circle, which functions like a church. A ceremonial torch in the circle emits smoke that carries Native Americans' prayers to God.
Native Americans will also wave flags supporting the military - the POW/MIA flag is a common sight - to honor them for fighting for freedom.
"One of the few times veterans will hear 'Welcome home' is here," said Jacksonville resident Jose Rivera, who served as the Head Veteran at the 2021 Thundering Spirit Family Pow-Wow in Mount Dora in March. "It's emotional for them because they haven't experienced anything like this."
Some tribes hold pow-wows while others hold Native American festivals. The two types of events are mostly similar, with one key difference: Only pow-wows have a ceremony called the Grand Entry, which as the name suggests, kicks off the event.
The Grand Entry involves Native Americans gathering in the circle for dances and prayer.
Grand Entries and the circle where they take place are considered sacred; it's common courtesy for guests to stand and avoid eating or talking as it happens, and photography is not allowed.
For Titusville residents Thomas and Juanita Zermeno, who served as the Head Man and Head Lady of the Thundering Spirit Family Pow Wow, they want to enhance the public's understanding of Native American culture.
"We're more traditional," said Juanita, who with her husband are part of the Lipan Apache Tribe from Texas. "The longest pow-wows are showy."
In her role in the pow-wow, Juanita spent the afternoon watching out for the women and girls who were dancing in case they needed help.
Thomas kept a close eye on the circle to watch for anyone breaking the pow-wow's protocols. He said he caught people smoking, drinking, taking pictures and bringing dogs into the circle, all of which are not allowed.
The Zermenos said that serving in the Head Man and Head Lady roles are high honors in pow-wows, and the people who serve in those roles are people in good standing who the public can look up to. Juanita compared it to how students would consider who to elect as a class president.
"You're someone who the people would think, 'Wow, here's a gentleman who's always a gentleman and likes to teach,'" Juanita said.
All the activities at pow-wows are living history of Native American cultures, and each dance has a significance to it, Juanita said. For instance, a straight dance-a kind of formal dance- tells a war story. A men's dance represents teaching hunting.
For many people, learning Native American history from the Native Americans themselves serves as their introduction to learning about their history and culture, said Shawn Russo, the keeper of the circle and fire at the Thundering Spirit Family Pow-Wow.
"People aren't learning Native history from textbooks," he said. "People aren't aware they're still around unless they're protesting something on their land."
It only makes organizing pow-wows even more important, to pass on knowledge of their culture to future generations.
"We love doing this," Russo said. "This is our life. We want to carry on our traditions. We don't want them to die."
