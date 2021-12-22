To PreCheck, or not to PreCheck? Take a virtual trip, or a physical one?
As technology evolves, it plays a greater role in how people plan and spend their vacations. Below, industry experts and seasoned world travelers offer some pros and cons of high-tech tourism's increasing influence.
Pro: It can relieve certain stresses involved with travel.
Most travelers have experienced the stress of going through airport security and customs, and now technology offers some relief. The Transportation Security Administration offers a program called PreCheck, which is designed to reduce airport security wait time and is used by more than 200 U.S. airports, including 22 in Florida.
While it requires submitting an application, fingerprinting for a background check and an $85 application fee, PreCheck passengers don't need to remove shoes, laptops, belts, jackets and liquids from their luggage when going through security, and are screened in five minutes or less, TSA reports.
Technology also expands access to important information travelers need to know before their visits.
AAA, for instance, reduces the uncertainties associated with traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing tools that explain testing and vaccination requirements for any given destination, said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel with AAA, the Auto Club Group.
Its resources also can tell travelers what paperwork they may need to fill out before or on arrival and if their destination requires travel insurance for entry.
Pro: It allows communication with others back home for little or no expense.
Historically, keeping connected with family and friends during overseas visits carried a steep price tag.
Now, technological advancements make calling and messaging people more affordable. Haas said she experienced this personally using Whatsapp, the messaging and video calling app from Facebook, during an international trip.
Using mobile hot spots internationally for internet access also kept her costs down, she said.
Robert Paluszak, president of The Villages Worldwide Foreign Travel Club, said he uses apps like Skype to communicate with family and friends in the U.S. while traveling abroad.
Con: Virtual tourism, while good for travel planning, does not take you to the destination.
When a pandemic keeps you grounded, putting on a virtual reality headset that makes you feel like you are visiting a destination far away may be the next best thing, as it was for Paluszak.
But even then, it doesn't replace the sensation that comes from being in a different place, said Paluszak, of the Village of Mallory Square.
"Once you see it, you're like, 'I want to go there in person,'" he said. "We can get the sights and sounds, but the smell of it is something you miss."
Con: It can reduce the human service involved in the process.
A more touchless travel experience does have its positive sides — for instance, greater convenience and greater health benefits, Haas said.
But there are concerns about how it minimizes at best, or eliminates at worst, the human element involved with certain aspects of travel, said Norm Rose, president and founder of Travel Tech Consulting Inc.
"The concern is whether or not touchless really replaces human service," he said.
