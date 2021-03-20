High-intensity Total Body Fitness class offers strength, balance and flexibility

If you want a high-intensity, expert-led exercise class, look no further than anything Nancy Moore teaches.
Laine Gurley, of the Village of Buttonwood, said Moore is the “most fantastic instructor.”
“I will go to any class Nancy teaches. She is that good,” Gurley said. “She is probably the strongest and most flexible woman I’ve ever met. She’s a natural-born teacher.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.