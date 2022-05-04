One in every five of us has a lifetime risk of stroke.
Yet, as we step into May’s National Stroke Awareness Month, we’re reminded by experts we can contribute to lowering our risk, lowering cases and improving survival and recovery odds, now and into the future.
We have a chance to take preventive steps, recognize the signs of stroke and some of us can even take part in clinical trials that will help pave the way for medical advancements when it comes to dealing with stroke.
Any progress is needed because 795,000 people across the country will have a stroke this year, 610,000 for the first time. And the worst ones make it the nation’s fifth leading cause of death.
A stroke is when blood supply to a part of the brain is disrupted or reduced. Mostly, it occurs because of a blockage in blood vessels, known as ischemic stroke, responsible for 87% of all strokes. But a stroke can also occur when a blood vessel is torn or breaks, creating bleeding in the brain, known as hemorrhagic stroke.
Distress to the brain carries an impact to the portion or side of the body that relies upon those brain connections, triggering numbness, weakness, paralysis or worse.
Minutes Matter
Dr. Mohammed Elamir, with Aviv Clinics in The Villages, echoes what any medical professional who deals with stroke will tell someone if a possible stroke is happening — get emergency medical help immediately.
“The sooner you get there, the better the results can be,” Elamir said.
Kara Watts, division chief of EMS of The Villages Public Safety, recommends residents follow steps that spell out F.A.S.T. if they think someone is having a stroke.
Look for facial dropping, arm drift or drag, and slurred speech are all indicators that a person may be having a stroke, which is where the “T” in spelling FAST comes in — time.
“As soon as they see the signs, they need to call 911 to get us there as soon as possible,” Watts said.
Watts said paramedics can call a “stroke alert,” which triggers specific protocols and gets the patient routed to the closest primary stroke center.
“Every stroke should be taken serious,” she said.
Adam Arias, RN, who is UF Health Central Florida’s division manager of clinical outcomes, said qualified and rapid care continues when patients arrive at the emergency department of either hospital in The Villages or Leesburg. Both are designated primary stroke care centers, accredited and honored for their stroke care programs.
“It’s kind of like a NASCAR pit crew,” Arias said of a frenzied, but well-orchestrated rush from the care team.
The activity around the patient includes lab work, “scoring” the patient to determine severity, reviewing medical history and medications and ruling out other conditions that mimic a stroke.
In mere minutes, they’re off to a CT scan to give doctors an inside view of the brain, allowing them to determine if there is any bleeding.
An emergency department physician may start initial care, but a neurologist is involved early.
For ischemic stroke, doctors may elect to surgically remove a clot. The clot-busting drug, TPA, can be given if within a 3-hour window. The clock has been ticking since the patient’s last known “well time,” or when they last seemed fine. If no one witnessed the stroke, the clock sets back even further to when the person was last seen okay.
“Studies show we can help you, but we can’t if you show up eight hours later,” Arias said.
UF Health Central Florida has provided rapid treatment in as quick as 11 minutes and gives TPA in under 60 minutes in 85% of cases it’s needed. Each hospital averages about 40 stroke alerts each month, he said.
“Our teams are very efficient,” Arias said.
Trending Research
Dr. Franklin Echevarria, a clinical research coordinator in vascular neurology, recently spoke at the 9th annual UF Health Shands Stroke Conference in Gainesville about the latest research from one of the nation’s top public research universities with a comprehensive stroke center on its hospital campus.
The cartoid arteries, which run both side of your neck to your brain, can get stenosis or plaque buildup, increasing the risk of stroke. The Crest 2 preventive study seeks to determine which is the best way to prevent strokes for those with the condition — guide and monitor patients through controlling certain risk factors alone, or do that along with putting the patient through surgery to help clear the artery.
Echevarria said all clinical study participants receive intensive medical management — aiming to make sure that blood pressure is at or below 130 over 80 reading, that LDL, or “bad cholesterol” sits at below 70, that diabetes markers are in the proper range, and exercise, diet and, if needed, quit smoking are all adhered to.
“If you don’t work to improve those bad habits, you’re not going to get better,” he said.
This study aims to determine if that alone is sufficient, or if surgical intervention also is advised.
Those interested in joining the Crest 2 study can call 352-273-5556 and ask for the CREST-2 coordinator.
“For research in general, don’t be in afraid to participate,” Echevarria said. “Feel to ask questions.”
Making family aware of your interest in participating in clinical trials is especially important for studies that require patients after a stroke. It’s too late if you’re unable to tell your family you want to participate.
“Tell your family how you feel about research,” he said. “Tell your proxy, talk to your family about your wishes.”
One clinical trial that requires quick participation is the Sleep SMART study, which requires a hospitalized patient with a stroke. Echevarria said 72% of stroke patients also show signs of obstructive sleep apnea, which means that a person stops breathing for a period of time during sleep. Researchers want to test study participants for sleep apnea and start CPAP therapy within 14 days of a stroke to measure its effectiveness.
Other studies look at biomarkers of disease, electrical signal disruptions to a body limb impacted by a stroke and studying motor responses to figure out how much the brain is or is not getting through to affected region of the body.
“We want to try to prevent as much damage as possible, as well as prevent further degeneration, when possible,” Echevarria said.
For recovering stroke patients, physical therapy is a primary option. Closer to home, the Aviv Clinic of The Villages team is putting stroke patients through hyperbaric oxygen therapy.
Although not yet FDA approved, Elamir said research and early patient outcomes shows “diving” in a hyperbaric chamber with changing oxygen levels is triggering stem cells to form new brain tissue after 60 days of treatment. He said they’ve detected improvement in perfusion or high resolution MRI.
“We say come dive with us without the fish,” he said.
Elamir said risk factors that contribute to stroke include obesity, diabetes, sleep apnea, heavy alcohol use, smoking and drug use, lack of exercise, cardiovascular disease, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.
Medical professionals agree, 80% of strokes are preventable with lifestyle changes.
Support for stroke awareness
In 2017, the Florida Stroke Registry was created and maintained by University of Miami. It serves as a clearinghouse for collecting stroke patient outcomes. Ninety-eight primary stroke care facilities were listed on an early 2022 report, according to the Florida Department of Health.
“We can look at those reports and learn from other stroke centers by sharing information,” Arias said.
In 2019, the Legislature implemented an upgrade to stroke center designations, including requiring hospitals to document their qualifications. It also added thrombectomy-capable stroke center designations, meaning the hospital can do the surgical procedure to remove the clot.
Within The Villages, a stroke support group is available for residents. The group meets the fourth Thursday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at Laurel Manor Regional Recreation Complex, although the group takes a break during the summer months of June through August. The next gathering is May 26.
“We exchange stories and questions,” Bette Schaum, the group’s coordinator, said of bringing people on the same journey together. “You know what they’re going through.”
Often times, the group has a guest speaker as well. Those with questions or wanting more information can call Schaum at 352-561-6468.
And she said there is a spinoff support group for caregivers of stroke patients that meets the first Thursday of each month at 2 p.m. at Lake Miona Recreation Center.
The Stroke Support Group meets at 1:30 p.m. on fourth Thursdays (except June, July and August) at Laurel Manor Regional Recreation Complex.
How to Detect a Possible Stroke
Highly trained paramedics at The Villages Public Safety Department recommend following the F.A.S.T. warning signs.
F — Facial Drooping. Does person have a full smile, or does one of side of the face droop when attempting to smile.
A — Arm Drift. Is there arm weakness or inability to hold both arms straight out?
S — Speech. Is speech slurred? Can they clearly say “You can’t teach an old dog new tricks” or do they struggle?
T — Time. It’s off the essence. The faster help is summoned by calling 911, the better treatment outcomes become.
source: The Villages Public Safety Department
