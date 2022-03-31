After more than two decades, researchers may be closing in on a treatment for Alzheimer's disease.
"It feels like for the first time, we may be onto something," said Dr. Jeffrey Norton, principal investigator at Charter Research in Lady Lake. "Now we're starting to see good data and that makes us get excited about doing this."
The latest data shows that 6.5 million Americans age 65 or older officially are diagnosed with the disease that has no cure. By 2050, 12.7 million will have it, according to emerging numbers from the Alzheimer's Association's 2022 report.
Florida accounts for 580,000 of the current cases, the second highest number in the U.S., with estimates predicting 720,000 cases by 2025.
It is widely known and accepted that the disease forms a protein fragment known as beta-amyloid that clumps outside brain neurons, and later inside as abnormal protein tau that tangles inside each neuron. Collectively, it disrupts neurons' customary ability to talk to each other via tiny chemical bursts called synapses.
A healthy person has about 100 trillion of these synapses, but Alzheimer's slowly takes them away, starting with those neurons needed for memory, language and thinking.
Research long ago pointed to amyloid plaque and tau tangles as the villains that need to go, and federal funding dedicated $3.1 billion this year to research projects.
Latest clinical research
Acumen Pharmaceuticals has turned to Charter Research and other facilities across the country to launch Phase I clinical trials on a new drug currently known as ACU193.
"When novel things like the Acumen drug come along, it makes us very interested in exploring it and having another option," Norton said.
Charter Research is looking for participants ages 55 to 90 with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia caused by Alzheimer's. Participation in the study will help determine the effectiveness of the drug, believed to attack or intercept neurotoxins from sticking or binding to neurons and decreasing their ability to function.
A caregiver or someone who knows the study participant well is required, so they may provide input at key stages of the trial.
Unlike some studies that linger 12, 18 or 24 months, the first phase of the Acumen ACU193 study can be done in seven to eight months, which helps enhance a person's commitment without vacations or time up north impeding ability to participate, Norton said.
This first phase is focused on safety, first and foremost, as well as the drug's efficiency and what dose works best, Norton said.
Those who believe they qualify for the study may contact Charter Research at 352-735-4000 or email info@charterresearch.com
Participants will receive a comprehensive medical analysis, including MRI and PET scans, Norton said.
Charter Research recently announced plans to open a Lake Sumter Landing location later this year. Norton said it is no coincidence that its present and future locations are attached to The Villages.
He said Villages residents tend to be highly educated, have a higher per capita income and exhibit a volunteerism rate that is exceedingly high.
"All of those things, in my mind, create a motivated research subject," he said. "So that creates a very low dropout rate."
To date, the Food and Drug Administration has approved only six drugs for treatment of Alzheimer's disease, but five are designed to temporarily treat symptoms. In June of last year, the FDA approved aducanumab, intended to reduce beta-amyloid plaques, but it is not appropriate for all Alzheimer's patients, nor is it a cure.
The performance of aducanumab still is being measured, and if a clinical benefit cannot be documented, the FDA may remove its accelerated approval status.
Work also is being done outside of pharmaceutical clinical trials. The founders of Aviv Clinics in The Villages have published multiple peer-reviewed studies on the effectiveness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy on Alzheimer's. Eight investigators, including Dr. Shai Efrati, director of the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center in Israel, who founded Aviv Clinics, indicate a 2021 study shows HBOT improved metabolic status and cognitive scores in both mice and elderly patients with mild cognitive impairment.
"We show for the first time that HBOT reduces the volume of pre-existing plaques and the appearance of newly formed plaques," reads the study, published in September 2021 in the journal Aging.
Efrati and his co-investigators point out that an Alzheimer's patient already has significant brain atrophy, or progressive decline, so significant tissue loss cannot be recovered. Efrati said HBOT needs to be delivered before the onset of Alzheimer's, so early screening is key.
"Now if you want to treat your Alzheimer's, you need to start 15 years earlier," Efrati told the Daily Sun. "If we are starting earlier — earlier means the point we have (mild cognitive impairment)."
Alzheimer's treatment currently is not one of the 13 Food and Drug Administration-approved uses for HBOT.
"The Alzheimer's Association is aware of some early research — in both mice and very small human trials — examining hyperbaric oxygen therapy as a non-drug treatment for Alzheimer's," said Claire Sexton, Alzheimer's Association director of scientific programs & initiatives. "Depending on the results of future research, HBOT may be worth pursuing in larger, well-controlled, longer-term studies to determine if it can not only improve cognition, but possibly alter the underlying biological processes that cause brain cell death. However, much more research is needed before this particular therapy can be recommended to individuals with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia."
Rising Numbers Here
The aging of America is expected to bring even more Alzheimer's cases to the forefront. For Florida, that projected 720,000 cases in 2025 represents a 24.1% surge from current numbers.
Caregivers, and their resources, will feel the strain.
Signs already are showing. Joan Bender and Dick Boyden started Our Moment Cafe here in The Villages as a place caregivers and their loved ones with early-stage memory loss or Alzheimer's disease can socialize and share experiences. They host 17 to 18 couples at each of their two monthly meetings at Villages recreation centers.
"What we're finding is we're above the designed capacity," Boyden said. "We have a waiting list."
Boyden is well aware of the rising case numbers.
"What we need to ask is, does the community have resources to meet the demand?" he said.
Boyden said they recently incorporated so their effort can continue in perpetuity beyond the founders. They also are looking for individuals to help them in the future with concepts such as fundraising and web design.
Boyden said they also are eager for others in the community to duplicate the memory cafe concept.
"We're trying to reach out to other organizations, like churches, to see if they will create their own memory cafes," he said.
Last November, Boyden and his colleagues hosted a caregivers symposium at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex. Boyden told the full room that in The Villages, 30% to 35% of residents will serve as caregivers at some point in their lives.
When asked about dealing with the unfortunately rising numbers ahead, Boyden is quick to correct.
"I look at it as fortunately they're reaching out," he said of households dealing with Alzheimer's.
Along with the constant challenges of providing care, caregivers face their own risks.
Melissa Denham, a dementia care specialist at The Villages Health, advised symposium attendees that caregivers are at a 45% higher risk of ailments such as heart attack, heart disease, cancer and diabetes, because they neglect their own care.
"It's putting you at a higher risk just for being in this role," Denham said to caregivers.
Debbie Selsavage, of Inverness, formed Coping with Dementia LLC, after helping her second husband, Albert, navigate his path through dementia.
"I was going to do it all and nobody was going to know I was completely frazzled," Selsavage recounted.
But she said the wise thing to do is reach out and ask for help.
"You're not giving up on your person," she said of caregivers who reach out for assistance.
It's estimated by the Alzheimer's Association that 527,000 Floridians are currently in a caregiving role, providing 685 million hours of unpaid care annually for their loved ones.
Key Contacts to Have in Dealing with Alzheimer's
Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Group: 2 p.m. second Mondays, Mission Oaks, 10780 N. U.S. Highway 301, Oxford. 352-409-5360.
Alzheimer's Caregivers Support Group: 1 p.m. first, third Wednesdays, North Lake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake. 352-753-8262.
Alzheimer's Early Stage Patient Support Group: 10 a.m. first, third Fridays, North Lake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake. 352-753-8262.
Alzheimer's Support Group Daybreak Club: 1-2:50 p.m. first Tuesdays, Colony Cottage Regional Recreation Complex. 203-376-2820.
Alzheimer's Support Group Wildwood Support Group: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays, 490 S. Old Wire Road, Wildwood. 352-748-3191.
Our Memory Cafe: first time attendees may call 352-775-9715
To participate in Acumen ACU193 study: Charter Research, 352-735-4000
