Even in the aftermath of the Great Recession, commercial development in The Villages grew at a rapid pace. More than 2,000 business establishments operated in The Villages metropolitan statistical area at the end of the fourth quarter 2019. That’s a 65.4% increase over the past decade. The increase in population to around 132,000 people as of April 2019 accounts not only for the increase in new business, but also total market value of residential and commercial property in the MSA. The Villages MSA ranked No. 1 in the state in the percentage gain of market value over the past decade, growing 107% to just a little more than $19 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019.
The market indicators for The Villages are strong. New business development flourishes. Total commercial sales of goods and services remain on the rise. Gross domestic product continues upward. One look at the activity around Brownwood Paddock Square explains it all, he said. The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood, multispecialty medical center, and the adjacent Brownwood Hotel & Spa recently opened. Several buildings as part of the Brownwood Phase III expansion have been completed. Residents are moving in and preleasing is underway at The Lofts at Brownwood, a 265-unit age-restricted apartment community. Add to that new construction underway at the Technology Solutions Group building at Powell Professional Plaza at Brownwood, with work starting soon on the Citizens First Bank operations center. Scott Renick, The Villages director of commercial development, took a moment to talk about what’s happening, as well as continuing his outreach efforts to dispel inaccuracies and myths about The Villages commercial-leasing policies.
What excites you the most about The Villages?
The fact that it’s always changing, both the types of businesses that are attracted to our dynamic community and the types of commercial projects we are developing.
What’s your optimism for commercial growth this year?
Prior to COVID-19, we were on pace for a big 2020. It still remains to be seen how the pandemic will affect national companies’ expansion strategies, but we are still optimistic. The Villages’ economy has been resistant to past downturns and faster to recover than many other markets. This resiliency should be attractive to companies whenever they are looking to grow.
What industry sectors are getting the most interest?
I can’t point to a single sector, but we have interest from all different types of users. We’re still seeing consistent growth in the health care area, especially with development of the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood. But restaurants and businesses with essential products and services tend to lead the pack.
What are some of the commercial successes that residents might not know about?
That The Villages has an average 97% commercial occupancy rate. And that the overall national failure rate of restaurants is widely speculated to range from 26% to 80%, closing within their first three years, depending on the expert sources. In looking at our tenants over the last few years, well over 90% of the new restaurants that opened are still in business today. Overall our vacancy rate is consistently well below regional, state and national averages, and a fraction — only about 1% — of our total businesses turn over in any given year.
How is The Villages able to consistently maintain a 97% commercial occupancy rate?
It is the consistent growth of a thriving customer base that drives our commercial economy. That 97% commercial occupancy rate also contributes to the healthy annual increases in The Villages metropolitan statistical area’s gross domestic product.
How important is the connectivity network to The Villages’ overall commercial market?
It is critical. It opens a business up to the most convenient and primary mode of transportation for this market. Golf-cart traffic also allows for more density of customers per parking space.
How will the four planned golf cart bridges affect commercial growth in the southern area?
Connectivity to all of The Villages is an advantage almost every business we talk to recognizes. They recognize that there’s an ease of access by golf cart to the business sites they select.
How is the connectivity plan influencing businesses interested in The Villages?
It will expand the reach of those properties being developed in that area, but also permit direct access to those residents in the southern area to our existing commercial areas north of State Road 44. It’s already taking place at Magnolia Plaza, where Publix has started construction on a new grocery store and numerous other businesses have leased space there.
What’s the No. 1 myth being perpetuated about commercial leasing in The Villages?
That every business in The Villages pays to the Developer a percentage of every dollar they take in. I have heard this from the first day I came to the community, and it is completely false. Some businesses do pay a percentage of sales only after they exceed a certain threshold that is predetermined and agreed upon. This is a common practice in retail leases nationwide. Within The Villages, only about 6% of our businesses met this criteria last year.
What about the claim The Villages charges higher-than-average market rates for rent?
That’s another myth; that The Villages charges too much rent for businesses to be able to survive. Every business knows the terms of their lease before signing a contract, and has included that in their pro forma. Any rent escalations are defined from the outset and are either fixed or tied to the federal Consumer Price Index. So there are no surprises on either end. There are properties within The Villages that require higher rents than others; but also, many properties in the community that we do not own charge higher rents than we do.
What about the claim The Villages’ leasing rates discourages businesses from expanding into the community?
That is patently false. Rent is a single line item in every tenant’s budget, and a small factor in a broad evaluation of the investment to open a business. We’ve all been to locations where businesses are thriving while paying literally exponentially more rent than in The Villages. There are dozens of reasons why a particular business might decline locating here. Some have certain requirements for population or other specialized needs that we cannot control or satisfy. Many others are based on misinformation or preconceived biases about our market, which keeps my team working each day to educate and change people’s minds.
Is there any other disconcerting myth that troubles you?
That The Villages doesn’t care about vacant spaces. Unlike merchant developers, The Villages’ intention is to own indefinitely its commercial properties in the community. While we have no shortage of businesses interested in opening a location, but turnover is not good for anyone involved and ultimately costs money. So, we are careful to analyze every aspect of a proposed business to hopefully place those with the greatest chance for long-term success. In doing so, we would rather carry a vacant space than put in a business with a marginal potential only to see it fail.
