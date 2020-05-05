Most small businesses throughout The Villages anticipated reopening this morning under relaxed state operating guidelines.
The owner of Kylie’s Closet fashion jewelry store at Brownwood is one of the hundreds of small-business owners in The Villages ready to serve customers after a two-month hiatus.
Licensed restaurants, food establishments and retail stores may reopen so long as they don’t operate at more than 25% of a county’s approved building occupancy, according to new state guidelines. Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with appropriate social distancing. And other restrictions apply.
“We’ll be taking all the precautions we can think of,” said Michael Hackett, owner of the fashion jewelry store. “We’ll set up hand sanitizer at the door and limit capacity to 10 people or less. We’ll probably only take credit cards. And we’ll set up a 6-foot tape behind the register for social distancing.”
Kylie’s will resume sales from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today with sights set on satisfying shopper demand for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, he said.
“Mother’s Day is coming up, and we’re loaded with inventory,” Hackett said. “We were planning sales for the season. This came upon us so quick. So, we’ll have a huge selection.”
Also: Citizens First Bank scored a huge win on behalf of 566 small-business applications during the first round of stimulus loans through the federal Payroll Protection Program. Hackett was one of the small-business owners approved for the loan. “Citizens was great,” he said. In total, the bank secured $84.2 million in round-one funding. “And we continued to receive calls from businesses throughout the three-county market who have indicated they would like to be part of round two,” said Brad Weber, the bank’s executive vice president and chief lending officer.
Also: The importance of the reopening is no more apparent in how The Villages became a haven for small businesses. More than 2,000 mostly small businesses operated in The Villages metropolitan statistical area as of the third quarter 2019, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is a 30% five-year increase. Those businesses employed an average 26,082 workers in the quarter, a 25% five-year increase.Total wages recorded for the third quarter also are on pace to set another annual record. Wages in the third quarter were 80% of the annual total, increasing 46% over the previous five years.
Also: Those small businesses, and the customers who patronize them, contribute mightily to The Villages MSA economy. Small business throughout the United States accounts for about 99% of the economy. In 2019, small businesses contributed to $3.43 billion in gross sales in the MSA, a year-over-year increase of 5.2%, according to the Florida Department of Revenue. General merchandise stores sold the most at $463 million, followed by food and beverage, $362 million; manufacturing, $348 million; lumber and other building materials, $346 million; wholesale dealers, $288 million; and restaurants and catering, $215 million.
Also: Small business includes health providers. In 2019, medical, dental, surgical, optical and related professional services in The Villages MSA produced $22 million in gross sales, a 58.3% year-over-year increase. That number will continue to grow with the addition of small businesses like Chatham Glen Healthcare & Rehabilitation. The 120-bed skilled nursing facility on County Road 42 in The Villages in Marion County recently received its operating permit, said Terry Russell, managing partner of KR Management LLC, the project’s small-business developer. “We also were approved for Medicaid and Medicare certification,” he said. “Once the paperwork is complete, we’ll begin the process of accepting our first residents. We anticipate that happening soon. So, we are excited and ready to move forward with the opening of Chatham Glen.” This is the first nursing and rehabilitation facility to open in The Villages since KR Management opened Buffalo Crossings Healthcare & Rehabilitation in 2017. At 74,708 square feet, Chatham Glen contains 92 private rooms and 14 semi-private rooms. The facility has four dining rooms, therapy space, an activity room, cafe, beauty salon, barbershop and two exterior courtyards. Resident health care services range from short-term rehabilitation following illness or hospitalization to long-term and wound care.
