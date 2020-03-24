Several key commercial building projects are rolling along, and some new ones are about to launch.
Sumter County issued building permits last week for the east and west retail buildings at Magnolia Plaza, a neighborhood retail center at the entrance to the Village of Marsh Bend.
The Villages recently announced that Publix will anchor this 21-acre, golf-cart accessible neighborhood retail center at Warm Springs Avenue and Marsh Bend Trail.
Publix is the largest of seven leases signed so far to further The Villages’ goal of expanding shopping and dining opportunities south of State Road 44 for all residents, said Scott Renick, The Villages director of commercial development.
Those leases include a Citizens First Bank branch office, The Villages Golf Cars retail store, Salon Jaylee hair and cosmetology, Lunar Nails manicure and pedicure, Safe Ship package and shipping, Willie Jewell’s Old School BBQ and a Heartland Dental clinic.
Except for Heartland and Willie Jewell’s, one of the fastest-growing barbecue chains in the United States, the announced leases represent expansions of successful businesses with established operations in The Villages.
“In addition to this initial round of leases, we have negotiations ongoing with 15 other businesses for this retail center,” Renick said.
Also: At Brownwood, The Villages has completed two of the five buildings in the town center’s Phase III expansion plan. Sumter County has issued certificates of final occupancy to the Sebald Saloon, 2750 Brownwood Blvd., and Sandspur Ice Plant, 2763 Brownwood Blvd. Each of these buildings is named as part of the historic Old Florida design theme that The Villages Commercial Design Division created for the town center.
Also: Structural steel work is about to begin on one of the other buildings at Brownwood, The Villages Street of Dreams, 3561 Kiessel Road. Block wall work at The Villages design center is at the lintel-tie beam stage.
Also: Just a block or two north of the town center, steel decking work is nearly complete at the south end of the Technology Solutions Group building at Powell Plaza at Brownwood. It’s the first building on a 19-acre site that also will include the new Citizens First Bank Customer Service Center.
Also: The U.S. Postal Service retail building is taking shape at the corner of La Grande Boulevard and Griffin Avenue at La Grande Boulevard, the original retail center that served Orange Blossom Gardens, which became The Villages. The base roof membrane has been installed.
