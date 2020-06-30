Lifestyle amenities continue to expand in The Villages with the announcement Friday of the opening of Water Lily Recreation Center and Chitty Chatty Recreation Area, as well as details on the 18-hole Southern Oaks Championship Course and other amenities underway.
Water Lily Recreation Center features a resort-style family pool, billiards room, meeting and gathering rooms, trails and pathways, outdoor fitness equipment, a covered pavilion, pickleball, shuffleboard, corn toss and bocce courts. It has a 9,700-square-foot recreation building with a multipurpose room, card-and-game room, billiards and kitchen.
Chitty Chatty Recreation Area features a 7,978-square-foot pool and deck area, bocce ball, shuffleboard and corn toss courts. The game courts are perfect amenities for Jan and Rhonda Waters’ grandchildren when they visit. “They love to do that,” Rhonda said. “We also like the walking path around the Chitty Chatty Preserve. We’re just so excited to be over here in our new home.”
Southern Oaks will be an 18-hole layout tucked into a stretch of acreage along the eastern edge of Florida’s Turnpike. Set to open in late summer or early fall of 2021, it will become The Villages’ 13th championship layout and first to open in nearly seven years.
Also: The Villages announced that near the Southern Oaks Championship Course it’s also building the Ezell Recreation Center and Sawgrass Grove, an indoor farmer’s market that will host other retail, an entertainment venue and a restaurant.
The coming amenities are located on a site south of Warm Springs Avenue on the planned Meggison Road expansion east of Florida’s Turnpike.
Ezell will be a tribute to golf, said Tracy Morse, The Villages vice president of design.
“We wanted to honor golf because The Villages is the largest golfing community in the world,” she said.
Also: The Villages is working closely, for instance, with the Village Community Development Districts on the design of First Responders Recreation Center at the Village of Calumet Grove. The District anticipates awarding the bid in December on the revitalization of a former 9,154-square-foot fellowship hall on 19 acres. It will include a putt-and-play golf course.
Also: These new recreation facilities are among the growing inventory of amenities that serve a population of 127,071 residents as of March 25 in The Villages of Lake, Marion and Sumter counties, according to The Villages. The Village Community Development District now either owns or manages 1,400 amenities. That inventory includes 12 regional recreation centers, 29 village centers and 54 neighborhood centers; 11 sport pools and 29 family pools; six fitness clubs; 15 softball fields; 42 executive nine-hole golf courses; 202 pickleball courts; and much more.
