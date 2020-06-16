Twenty-nine businesses in The Villages opened their doors for the first time more than 20 years ago.
It’s a powerful indicator of the vibrancy and stability of The Villages market in Lake, Marion and Sumter counties, said Scott Renick, The Villages director of commercial development.
“We have them across all categories, from retail and restaurant to service and medical offices,” he said. “They are a trusted provider in their categories, and they make up a crucial part of the fabric of The Villages, oftentimes having connected with and served multiple generations of our residents.”
The consumer loyalty expressed at these businesses accounts for why Jay and Divya Gulati not only opened Jewelry Design in November 1999 at La Plaza Grande, but also opened a second store in November 2019 at Southern Trace Plaza.
“I just don’t think there could be a better place that somebody could have a business,” Jay said. “I certainly look forward to being blessed with other opportunities. I wouldn’t look anywhere else to expand except in The Villages.”
Also: More than 2,000 business establishments operated in The Villages metropolitan statistical area at the end of the fourth quarter 2019. That’s a 65.4% increase over the past decade in the MSA, which includes all of Sumter County but not The Villages in Lake or Marion counties. The increase in the MSA’s population to around 132,000 people as of April 2019 accounts not only for the increase in new business, but also total market value of residential and commercial property in the MSA. The Villages MSA ranked No. 1 in the state in the percentage gain of market value over the past decade, growing 107% to just a little more than $19 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019.
Also: Business establishments grew faster in Sumter County, because of The Villages, than any other Florida county during the five years ended Dec. 31, 2019. It increased by 32% to 2,044. Brownwood is one of the best examples in the community of why this is happening, Renick said. The Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood, a multispecialty medical center, and the adjacent Brownwood Hotel & Spa recently opened. Several buildings as part of the Brownwood Phase III expansion have been completed. Residents are moving in beginning July 15 and preleasing is underway at The Lofts at Brownwood, a 265-unit age-restricted apartment community. Add to that new construction underway at the Technology Solutions Group building at Powell Professional Plaza at Brownwood, with work starting soon on the Citizens First Bank operations center.
Also: This activity is pushing a lot of positive market indicators. The Villages was the nation’s top-selling master-planned community in 2019, for example. It ranked first with sales of 2,429 homes, or 774 more homes than the No. 2 ranking. Annual chained gross domestic product grew by 6.9% to more than $2.3 billion during 2018 in The Villages MSA. It led the state in the percentage increase in year-over-year GDP, a market basket survey of goods and services. Total personal income grew by 132% to almost $6 billion during the 10 years ended Dec. 31, 2018, in The Villages MSA. It was the second fastest growing MSA in the country during that time. Total gross commercial sales of goods and services increased year over year by 5.2% during 2019 to around $3.4 billion in The Villages MSA.
Also: The Villages metropolitan statistical area ranked No. 1 in the nation for the past decade in rate of population growth, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau data. It’s also good news for residents because of the diversity in goods and services these businesses bring to The Villages, said Scott Renick, The Villages director of commercial development. The population grew by 40.5% to 132,420 people during that time in The Villages MSA. For comparison, around 127,100 residents lived in The Villages of Lake, Marion and Sumter counties as of mid-March, according to The Villages. These numbers tell company owners and executives that The Villages is a prime market for business development, Renick said. “In the retail world, retail follows rooftops,” he said. The value of The Villages MSA ranking as the fastest growing is an enticement to any business looking to grow, he said. “For businesses already in the community and those yet to come here, this is nothing but great news.”
